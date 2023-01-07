Samsung Galaxy S23 series confirmed to launch on February 1

What you need to know

Samsung is likely unveiling the Galaxy S23 series on February 1.

The official date has been teased on the Samsung website (Colombia).

The teaser hints at a triple rear camera system on the upcoming flagship phones.

Samsung has accidentally leaked its upcoming Galaxy S23 series launch date.

As noted by a reliable tipster, Ice Universe, the next Galaxy Unpacked event is set on February 1, according to Samsung's Colombian website (opens in new tab) (the page has since been deleted, though a cached version is available here (opens in new tab)).

The teaser image highlights that Samsung's upcoming best Android phones will include a triple rear camera setup. These cameras are stacked vertically, which is quite familiar given that we've seen them in the previous Galaxy S22 model. This also lends credence to previous Galaxy S23 leaks.

Breaking！Galaxy S23 series , February 1st! pic.twitter.com/ACKfp8hFLCJanuary 7, 2023 See more

The teaser also showcases two large sensors, presumably a primary and ultra-wide-angle lens, accustomed with an optical zoom (telephoto camera). According to early rumors, one of the main cameras is equipped with a 200MP sensor.

Speaking of rumors, one of the early reports hinted at an early February release for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series. And it appears to be true now.

Furthermore, other rumors pointed out that Samsung would entirely ditch the base 128GB storage variant across all models in favor of 256GB, which is exciting, provided the pricing won't skyrocket. Similarly, the Ultra model is expected to have a minimum of 12GB of RAM and no less for its storage variants this year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter) (Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter)

Some recent renders of all the models have come up on the web indicating the colorways the Galaxy S23 models would come in. They point to green, pink, black, and beige color variants for the upcoming devices, which are tentatively named Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)

With the launch date now apparently revealed, we know we are nearing the launch sooner than later, which is weeks away. As we head towards it, we can expect more details of the upcoming flagship models, particularly on the hardware front. Regarding design, we might not see any radical differences from the Galaxy S22 series.