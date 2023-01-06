Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 colors aren't very exciting

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 series' renders have surfaced in a new leak that shows their supposed colors.

Based on the leak, every model of the upcoming flagship lineup will have muted color variants.

All models might ship in green, pink, black, and beige.

Samsung's next-generation flagship phones might come in rather dull color schemes compared to the Galaxy S22 series, a new leak suggests, revealing all four colors that the Galaxy S23 lineup will supposedly ship in.

According to a set of renders shared by Max Jambor (opens in new tab), the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series will come in green, pink, black, and beige color variants. These were the same hues that surfaced in October of last year, courtesy of Ross Young (opens in new tab). We also got a good look at the lineup's "signature colors" a few days ago thanks to another leaker.

A separate, yet similar tweet by SnoopyTech (opens in new tab) spilled the beans on the marketing names for each color option of the handset. According to the leaker, these colors will be known as Cotton Flower, Misty Lilac, Botanic Green, and Phantom Black when Samsung formally unveils the series presumably a few weeks from now.

If this is correct, the Galaxy S23 series might not give Galaxy fans the same fun color treats that Samsung afforded Galaxy S22 owners last year. Many of the best Samsung phones come in a variety of colors, with burgundy and Bora Purple standing out.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter)

It's possible that the leaked renders depict the rear panels of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, Ice Universe (opens in new tab) challenged their validity, questioning a few minor elements in the images that don't apparently tie into what's expected of the upcoming devices.

That said, it's a safe bet that the Galaxy S23+ will have the same set of hues as the vanilla model, as has typically been the case with Samsung's flagship lineup.

The upside, if this pans out, is that consumers won't have to spend hours deciding which color variant to purchase. However, a wide range of options always makes for an exciting purchase, and Samsung may be removing that excitement this year.

