Samsung Galaxy S23 promotional materials show off its signature colors

What you need to know

The potential color options of the Galaxy S23 series have been leaked.

Samsung may offer the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green, while the vanilla version could come in light/pink gold.

These phones are rumored to make their debut in February of next year.

Rumors about Samsung's next flagship models continue to trickle in as the expected launch date inches closer, and the latest leak gives us an idea of the Galaxy S23 series' signature colors.

Thanks to a few promotional materials seen by 91mobiles (opens in new tab), we now have new information about the phone's potential design and color variants. According to the outlet, the Galaxy S23 phones will be available in pink and green. If you own any of the best Samsung phones, this does not come as a surprise given that the Galaxy S22 series currently offers these color options as well, among others.

More specifically, the leaked promo images indicate that the Galaxy S23 Plus will come in a signature pink variant and the Ultra model in a signature green colorway. Meanwhile, the vanilla model may feature a light gold/pink gold colorway, as per SamMobile (opens in new tab).

These color schemes are in line with the rumored colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's stylus. According to leaker @rquandt on Twitter, the S Pen will ship in black, green, rose (light pink), and beige. This, in turn, suggests the same colorways for the Ultra model if the rumor is correct.

Of course, Samsung will offer the next-generation flagship lineup in other color options. Having said that, it has been the company's practice to highlight a specific color in promotional materials as part of its marketing.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Other than these color flavors, previous leaks and rumors suggested that the South Korean tech giant won't skimp on hardware. Leaker Ice universe said in November that the Galaxy S23 series would include a high-frequency version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, which may not be available to other brands. In addition, the Ultra model is said to feature a new 200MP primary sensor.

Samsung is expected to reveal the upcoming devices in February, and with the announcement approaching, it's likely that we'll hear more rumors about the Galaxy S23 in the days leading up to the event.

