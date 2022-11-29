Samsung's Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus have appeared on the FCC's website

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 series had made a pit stop at the FCC's website.

The listing reveals a few key specs of the vanilla and Plus models, including their battery capacity.

Samsung is expected to unveil all three Galaxy S23 models in early February.

Samsung appears to be getting closer to announcing the Galaxy S23 series, as new listings of the phones have emerged on the FCC's website for certification. The listings have revealed a few specs of the standard and Plus models.

According to the listing, which has been spotted by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab), the vanilla Galaxy S23 model is assigned the model number SM-S911B. Its battery has a rated capacity of 3,785mAh, which corresponds to a typical capacity of 3,900mAh.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ carries model number SMS916B, and it appears to have a 4,700mAh battery (the rated capacity based on the FCC's listing is 4,565mAh). The regulator's website also indicates that phones' batteries were tested using a 25W fast charger, though this doesn't reflect their actual charging capabilities.

Interestingly, these details back up previous rumors that shed light on the battery capacities of the vanilla and Plus models. This implies that the upcoming phones will have significant battery gains over their predecessors.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset in all markets where it will be available, as previously confirmed by Qualcomm itself. This means all Galaxy fans in every market, including Europe, will have access to one of the most powerful processors, which will power virtually all of next year's best Android phones.

Coupled with the previous leaks and rumors, the new listings suggest that Samsung is putting the finishing touches on the upcoming flagship phones. A Samsung Technologies executive apparently said recently that the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in the first week of February.

In other news, leaker @rquandt on Twitter (opens in new tab) has brought to light some details about the Galaxy S23's official cases, as listed below (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)):

Leather Cover: Camel, Black, Green

Silicone Cover w/ Strap: Black, White

Silicone Cover: Khaki, Navy, Orange, Cotton, Violet

Frame Cover: Black, White

Clear View Cover: Black, Violet, Khaki, Creme

Transparent Cover Ultrafine

In addition, the leak reveals the colors of the Galaxy S23 Ultra's stylus, which could in turn confirm the color variants of the S23 Ultra. According to the leaker, the S Pen will ship in black, green, rose (light pink), and beige.