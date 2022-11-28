Samsung Galaxy S23 Unpacked event allegedly slated for early February

What you need to know

A Samsung Technologies executive has apparently stated the Galaxy S23 Unpacked event will be the first week of February.

Rumors continue on to mention that this event will be held live and in person in San Francisco, California.

The Galaxy S23 series will be the high point of this event as eager eyes search for details on the new phone like its potential 200MP camera and satellite connectivity.

Recent murmurings could indicate that Samsung tech enthusiasts may not have long to wait for a Galaxy S23 event.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Samsung appears to be eyeing the first week of February for its Galaxy S23 Unpacked event (via GSMArena). The South Korean publication had apparently received knowledge of this from a Samsung Technologies executive close to the matter. It also appears that Samsung is looking for its Galaxy S23 Unpacked showing to be as a live in-person event held in San Francisco, California.

We still have around three months to go until then, but if an official Samsung announcement comes through, this would be the first in-person event held by the company since before the pandemic started.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 is going to be the significant showstopper of this Unpacked event in 2023. As time moves on, it's becoming increasingly more clear that Samsung is not only bringing the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform to the Galaxy S23 but it may feature a unique variant of the chip. The latest Qualcomm chipset will bring Wi-Fi 7 speeds to flagship phones, doubling the speeds previously achievable through Wi-Fi 6 but it also contains 200MP photo-capturing capabilities.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra has also been rumored to feature a 200MP main shooter on its back. This would be quite a welcome upgrade considering the Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently sitting at 108MP for its primary lens.

Most recently, Samsung has been tipped to include satellite connectivity with its upcoming flagship release. Satellite connectivity for smartphones has been an increasing interest to OEMs as Samsung will be working with Iridium and utilizing its 66 low-orbit satellites for this feature. This new form of connectivity will allow users to send texts and images.