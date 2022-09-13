The Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera may have a modest upgrade over the S22 Ultra

What you need to know

A new rumor about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera sensor has surfaced.

Samsung's next higher-end flagship phone will supposedly include a 200MP ISOCELL sensor with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size.

Its camera design is also said to be similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We pretty much have a good idea of the camera specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra thanks to recent leaks, but more context about its sensor size has been elusive, until now.

A new rumor claims that the Galaxy S22 Ultra's successor will have a slightly smaller camera sensor than the current model. According to reliable leaker Ice universe (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S23 Ultra is "100% confirmed" to have a 200MP camera, as previously rumored. Furthermore, its camera sensor is supposed to be 1/1.3-inch in size, with an aperture of f/1.7 and 0.6µm pixels.

If this is accurate, Samsung's next-generation flagship phone will have a modest camera upgrade over its predecessor. For context, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP primary camera features 0.8μm pixels on a 1/1.33-inch sensor with an aperture of f/1.8. The wider aperture on the S23 Ultra's camera also means it'll be capable of letting in more light, resulting in brighter images and less noise in low-light situations.

The tipster also mentions that the sensor will be only slightly smaller than those found on many of this year's best Android phones. According to GSMArena (opens in new tab), the ISOCELL module in the S23 Ultra will be different from the options currently available on the market. This is said to be the rumored ISOCELL HP2, which will sit between the ISOCELL HP1 and the HP3.

In terms of design, the S23 Ultra's rear camera module is said to resemble that of the S22 Ultra. The phone is also rumored to have similar dimensions and display resolutions to the current model.

These rumors suggest that the S23 Ultra will not bring any major changes in the camera department. A previous rumor claimed that the handset would have a 10MP periscope lens with 10x magnification, which is similar to its predecessor.

Regardless, Samsung is still a few months away from unveiling its next flagship series, so things could be very different when the time comes.