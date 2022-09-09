The Galaxy S23 series is starting to sound a lot like the Galaxy S22

What you need to know

New details about the Galaxy S23 series has emerged.

The phones are expected to sport similar dimensions and display resolutions.

Samsung will likely launch the Galaxy S23 series in early 2023.

It's only been seven months since the Galaxy S22 launch, which means the phones are practically old news at this point. As we look forward to the Galaxy S23 series, we're starting to hear a bit more about what we can expect from the devices.

Leaker Ice universe posted some details about Samsung's next flagship series on Weibo, suggesting that the phones will be very similar to the Galaxy S22 devices. According to the post, the Galaxy S23 models will sport display sizes of 6.1-inches, 6.6-inches, and 6.8-inches. As for the resolutions, the base S23 and S23 Plus will reportedly sport FHD+ displays, with the QHD+ panel reserved for the larger S23 Ultra.

(Image credit: Ice universe via Weibo)

If that all sounds familiar, it's because those are the same display sizes and resolutions of the Galaxy S22 series, suggesting that Samsung's next flagship series won't be much of a departure from the current models. This year, many of the best Android phones have launched with the same 6.1-inch display as the base model, so this is obviously the sweet spot for small phones.

Additionally, Ice universe posted the supposed dimensions of the Galaxy S23 series, showing very slight differences between the phones. For instance, the base model will be a hair wider and taller at 146.3mm and 70.9mm, with a difference of just .3mm each.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S23+ will be ever-so-slightly shorter by .4mm and narrower by .6mm. The difference in thickness is pretty negligible, shrinking by .04mm.

Lastly, the S22 Ultra will shrink by .2mm but add that back to the width, making the phone .2mm wider.

From the sound of it, we might not see much change in the design for Samsung's next flagships, for better or for worse. One of the downsides of the standard model's smaller stature was the reduction in battery capacity, which many users have complained about. It's unclear if that will change with the newer model, given the slightly bigger dimensions of the device.

It is curious, however, that the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn't appear to be any thicker, as the device is rumored to sport one of Samsung's new 200MP camera sensors, although it could be the smaller ISOCELL HP3 or something new entirely.

The standard and Plus models are also expected to receive some camera upgrades, particularly for the front-facing shooter. All phones will likely be powered by Qualcomm's next flagship chipset, tentatively named the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

We still have several months before we hear anything official about the upcoming devices. However, there are bound to be plenty of leaks as we get closer to the launch.