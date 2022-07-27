The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may borrow this camera feature from its predecessors

What you need to know

A key camera specification of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to remain unchanged.

The next-generation flagship phone will reportedly have the same 10MP periscope lens as its predecessors.

Meanwhile, Samsung is supposed to equip the device with a 200MP main sensor.

Galaxy fans hoping for a major upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Ultra's cameras may be in for a disappointment, as a new rumor suggests it will use the same periscope telephoto lens as its predecessors.

According to tipsters that spoke with Galaxy Club (opens in new tab), the Galaxy S22 Ultra's successor will stick with the same 10MP periscope lens with 10x optical zoom. It's not entirely surprising given Samsung's penchant for keeping key hardware specs of its best Android phones for a few generations before making a significant shift. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, for example, also features exactly the same periscope lens.

In addition to the Ultra variant, the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus models were previously rumored to get the same treatment. This means we will likely see the same 10MP resolution and 3X zoom range, though their selfie cameras are said to have a higher resolution.

Nonetheless, we may see a major upgrade elsewhere. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to boast a 200MP main sensor, but it is unlikely to be Samsung's ISOCELL HP3 sensor. That said, it will certainly mark a significant jump from the 108MP primary sensor found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

It’s not clear whether the second zoom lens will be the same as the previous model or receive an upgrade of its own. It's a safe bet that Samsung will keep the same 10MP zoom camera with 3x magnification.

Samsung is still far away from announcing its next-generation Galaxy S flagship models early next year, so things could change before then. For the time being, all eyes are on the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, which will showcase Samsung's next premium products.