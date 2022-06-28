At least one Galaxy S23 camera may not receive any improvements

What you need to know

The Galaxy S23 may feature the same telephoto lens as its predecessor.

Previous rumors point to an improved selfie camera with a higher resolution.

No information has been released on the wide and ultrawide cameras.

Information about the Galaxy S23 has been slowly trickling out, which makes sense as we're still likely more than six months from its launch. However, the more we learn about the cameras, the more this upcoming series sounds like a mixed bag.

The latest tidbit comes from GalaxyClub (via SamMobile), which suggests that the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus may not receive any upgrades to the telephoto camera lens when compared to the Galaxy S22 series. That means we will likely have the same 10MP resolution and 3X zoom range.

While that's probably fine for most people, others may have been hoping for a boost in resolution or perhaps zoom range, especially with some of the best Android phones sporting higher megapixel counts (on all three cameras) and better zoom capabilities. The Galaxy S21, for instance, arrived with a 64MP telephoto camera, although it relied largely on digital/hybrid zoom. That said, it's unclear what the plans are for the other two cameras, as the primary was switched to a 50MP sensor with the base and Plus model Galaxy S22.

We've heard so far that the Galaxy S23 and S23+ may receive a higher resolution front-facing camera, which may give a nice boost to selfie quality.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it was previously speculated that the flagship would sport Samsung's new 200MP HP3 ISOCELL sensor that the company recently announced. However, leaker Ice universe recently suggested that the phone would not sport the new lens. That said, it doesn't necessarily leave out the possibility that Samsung may opt for its larger HP1 sensor.

There is still plenty of time until next year's Galaxy S23 launch, so there's a good chance more concrete information will emerge between now and then.