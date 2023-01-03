Samsung Galaxy S23 could have double the base storage of the Galaxy S22 series

What you need to know

Samsung is tipped to offer the Galaxy S23 series with twice the base storage of recent Galaxy smartphones.

The upcoming Galaxy S23 models are expected to have 256GB of storage as standard.

According to another rumor, this will not be the case with the next-generation series.

Current flagship models from Samsung, and even the company's budget lineup, ship with at least 128GB of internal storage option, although their availability varies by market. A new rumor now suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will have twice the base storage of Samsung's current offerings.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider, who has recently leaked numerous unconfirmed details about the Galaxy S23 series, says on Twitter that the next-generation Galaxy flagship series will all ship with 256GB of base storage (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). Furthermore, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is said to ditch 8GB of RAM, which is available for the S22 Ultra, in favor of 12GB as standard.

While this claim has yet to be confirmed, it makes sense given that Samsung is reportedly cramming a 200MP sensor into the camera of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Recent camera sample shots lend credence to this rumor. In November, regular leaker Ice Universe posted a comparative gallery of images supposedly taken using the cameras of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro.

The supposed sample photo taken by the S23 Ultra's shooter demonstrated excellent image sharpness, edging out many of the best Android phones. As a result, we can anticipate an exorbitantly large file size and, as a result, a greater storage requirement for each photo taken with the phone. Furthermore, if this pans out, the increased base storage may give Samsung a reason to raise the price of the Ultra model.

On the other hand, no significant change seems to be happening with the memory capacity of the regular S23 and S23+, as Qwaider suggests that both models will include 8GB of RAM.

However, another prolific leaker, Roland Quandt, begs to disagree and says the rumor is incorrect, suggesting that the Galaxy S23 series will retain a 128GB variant. This casts doubt on Qwaider's claim, and we'd be wise to take it with a grain of salt.

As Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for 2023 inches closer by the day, we're likely to hear more rumors about the company's upcoming devices. The South Korean tech giant may finally put a lid on speculations in early February.