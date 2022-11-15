Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera might beat the S22 Ultra and Pixel 7 Pro in image quality

What you need to know

A supposed camera sample of the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced online.

Samsung's upcoming top-tier flagship model appears to boast a more detailed image than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

The sample image apparently looks sharper than those taken with the other phones.

We've been hearing rumors about camera upgrades that could make their way to the Galaxy S23 Ultra, but none have provided concrete proof so far. Well, a camera sample leak may have given us just that.

Regular leaker and tipster Ice universe has posted a comparative gallery of images supposedly taken using Samsung's upcoming top-tier flagship model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Pixel 7 Pro (via Android Police (opens in new tab)). While it wasn't mentioned in the Weibo post (opens in new tab), it's safe to assume that the Galaxy S23 Ultra sample was captured with the phone's rumored 200MP main sensor.

What's noteworthy is the apparent huge difference in image sharpness between the three camera samples, with the Galaxy S23 Ultra obviously coming out on top. The three identical photos in the collage below demonstrate that Samsung's upcoming high-end model has the most detailed shot compared to those of the S22 Ultra and the Pixel 7 Pro (which tends to have a softer capture).

Color reproduction on the Galaxy models also tends to be slightly more saturated than on the Pixel 7 Pro. Meanwhile, it's apparent that Google's contender has a washed-out capture.

If the leaker's post is true, it may put many of the best Android phones, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro, to shame. This can be seen in the comparative images below, showing zoomed-in photos of a pumpkin.

From left to right: Supposed camera samples taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro. (Image credit: Ice universe / Weibo)

That said, the 200MP primary shooter may be the only upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. A recent rumor suggested that the phone would have the same 10MP periscope telephoto lens, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens as the current model.

Samsung isn't expected to unveil the Galaxy S23 lineup until early February next year. Nonetheless, the seemingly endless stream of leaks and rumors about these phones has piqued the interest of Galaxy fans.

While there are a few improvements, it shouldn't come as a big surprise that most things may remain as they were with their predecessors given Samsung's penchant for keeping key hardware specs the same for a few generations before making a significant shift.