Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leaks detail impressive camera specs as its new SoC appears

Leaks about the Galaxy S23 Ultra suggest it could feature a 200MP main shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

The S23+ has also been spotted containing the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of RAM, and Android 13.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra's design seems to have been kept quite similar to its predecessor according to other leaked images.

A couple of leaks surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra's camera specs along with the S23+ spotted sporting a new SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has long since become one of the best Android phones on the market. Now, according to a tweet by Yogesh Brar, we're learning a little more about what the S23 Ultra might bring to the table (via Android Authority).

200MP + 10MP (10X, Periscope Tele) + 10MP (3x Tele) + 12MP (UW)

Per the leaked tweet, the Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature a 200MP main shooter, 10MP (10x) periscope telephoto lens, 10MP (3x) telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens,

Since the Galaxy S23 Ultra is the next iteration in the flagship series, it's not too surprising that most of these camera specs remain similar to the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra. However, the major point in this leak is that the S23 Ultra may receive a larger main shooter upgrade, taking things from the previous 108MP sensor to 200MP. It's not the first time we've heard this, but it makes it all the more certain.

Elsewhere, other leaks have emerged in reference to the upgraded SoC for the Galaxy S23+. It's worth remembering that the Exynos 2200 was previously used to power the S22 in some regions outside the U.S. However, that chip underperformed in benchmark tests, so it appears Samsung is looking to move on. According to SamMobile, a U.S. version of the Galaxy S23+ has appeared and is utilizing the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is also assumed to be featured in the S23 and S23 Ultra.

Qualcomm has said during its recent earnings call that its share of Snapdragon chips in Samsung flagships has gone from 75% in the Galaxy S22 to global in the Galaxy S23, thanks to an extended partnership between the two companies. That means we can likely expect all, if not most, variants to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Additionally, The S23+ was spotted with 8GB of RAM and running the Android 13, which seems like a given.

We may still be a few months out from a Samsung phone reveal, but that's not really stopping eager eyes from prying. Recent rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S23 Ultra might have a minimal design difference when compared to its previous version. And the base version of the series, the S23, may see a welcome battery boost that is rumored to let it outlast its previous version for more time spent scrolling away.