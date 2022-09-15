Rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant said to push performance past Apple's iPhone chips

What you need to know

A recent leak suggests the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will also have an "ultra-high frequency" variant.

The new SoC may potentially clock in anywhere between 3.4 and 3.5GHz.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit is set for November 15-17, when we expect the company to unveil the 8 Gen 2.

A leak has surfaced regarding the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and a potential high-performance variant.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station posted details regarding the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, stating that we may see an "ultra-high frequency" version of the new chip in 2023. Apparently, this chip would potentially reach clock speeds of 3.4-3.5GHz. For comparison, this would be a bit higher than the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 featured on some of the best Android phones today, clocking in at 3.2GHz.

The post also suggests that the new chip may receive a GPU increase and that the mysterious new chip's GPU strength could potentially beat out the strength of the new A16 chip from Apple. A bold claim, indeed.

Qualcomm is set to hold its Snapdragon Summit in November, which we are assuming should include the reveal of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. An earlier leak speculated the new chip could feature four different CPU cores, a change from the usual three.

A OnePlus rumor recently emerged about the Chinese OEM revealing its next flagship phone later this year and that it would utilize the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. OnePlus' reveal would come before Samsung, if the rumors are true, considering the next flagship from the Korean OEM would probably utilize the same chipset and launch its new flagships in early 2023.

Another leak speculated that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might potentially be produced by TSMC and potentially built on the same 4nm process as the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

As for this "ultra-high frequency" variant, it would be interesting to see how Qualcomm positions this chip. The 8+ Gen 1 is already impressive, and the 8 Gen 2 is likely going to improve on that. That said, it's possible this could just be the expected "Plus" version of the chip that Qualcomm usually launches later in the year.

We're only a couple of months out before we hear anything official about the 8 Gen 2 and hopefully learn more about this supposed "ultra-high frequency" chip.