Leaked Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders reveal minimal design changes

New renders have emerged, revealing the alleged design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The renders show minimal changes to the camera array and frame.

The device is rumored to sport a 200MP primary camera sensor.

Following the previous day's leaks of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Onleaks is at it again with renders of what he says the Galaxy S23 Ultra will look like.

Based on the renders posted on Smartprix, the device looks mostly identical to the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with a large display, flat top and bottom frame, and a built-in S Pen slot. According to the leak, the device is essentially the same size, although slightly wider. However, there are some changes that will set it apart from its predecessor.

For example, the camera array on the back is mostly the same, although the two smaller sensors are more flush to the device chassis than on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Unfortunately, the larger camera sensors are still raised and will likely remain the same dust magnets as before.

The metal frame on the sides is also less rounded, with flattened sides that give the volume rocker and power button a little more room to breathe. Hopefully, this results in a display that's less curved as well.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix ) (Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix ) (Image credit: OnLeaks via Smartprix )

Aside from those changes, the device looks nearly identical to its predecessor.

Given the recent leaks of the Galaxy S23 and S23+, it appears Samsung is attempting to give its flagship series a more cohesive design language across devices. The smaller models have done away with the camera island (for better or worse), while the Ultra has much flatter sides, which Samsung adopted on the Galaxy S22 and S22+. This way, the Ultra won't look like it belongs to a completely different phone lineup.

As for specs, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will likely sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. There are rumors that Samsung is finally going to jack up the resolution of the primary camera with a 200MP sensor.