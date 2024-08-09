Here's how to get 50% off your phone bill for an ENTIRE YEAR when you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Mint Mobile

I've seen plenty of back-to-school deals over the past few weeks, but Mint Mobile has just now joined the fray with a pair of compelling offers on Samsung's latest foldable phones. Bundle the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (or the Z Fold 6) with any six-month data plan at Mint, and the T-Mobile-owned MVNO carrier will hook you up with a $100 discount AND six additional months of wireless service for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,100 $1,000, plus six months of FREE wireless with any six-month data plan at Mint Mobile Just in time for back-to-school season, pick up a new Samsung foldable alongside ANY six-month data plan at Mint Mobile and you'll score a straight $100 off the phone plus six extra months of wireless service for free. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a cutting-edge clamshell device with a durable folding hinge, super-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, and seven years of software support straight out of the box. We've already seen quite a few Z Flip 6 deals, but this is the first time Mint has gotten involved.

✅Recommended if: you're sick of paying phone bills every month; you want to use one of the best foldable phones in the industry; you have good T-Mobile coverage in your area.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't want to be stuck with a single wireless carrier for a year; you're already locked into a contract; you can find a good trade-in deal elsewhere.

If you're not totally sold on this Mint Mobile deal just yet, let me break it down so you see why it stands out from other MVNO promotions. For starters, it's important to note that Mint Mobile operates with a "buy in bulk" plan system. Customers pay for their wireless service in 3, 6, and 12-month increments of time, picking from four simple data plans powered by T-Mobile's vast 5G network. Once their time allotment has reached an end, customers have the option to purchase another data plan or cancel their account without penalty.

The nice thing about this system is that you can simply pay for a year of wireless in advance and not have to worry about another phone bill for the next 12 months. For example, even if you signed up for six months of Mint Mobile's most expensive Unlimited data plan and bought the Galaxy Z Flip 6, you'd make a single payment of $1,180 (or $50 per month with affirm) and be hooked up with a great 2024 device AND an entire year of wireless service. No more phone bills, no confusing eligibility requirements, and once the year is over you're free to switch carriers again or update your plan with zero hassle.

It's basically the perfect deal for anyone who wants to pair an innovative new phone with the best MVNO carrier in the business, as long as you don't mind being stuck with a single carrier for a year.

