Sick of your current phone bill? Pay as little as $15 per month with these sweet MVNO deals

Given the current economic situation, it's no wonder that many folks are switching wireless carriers to save money on their phone bill. Fortunately, we're currently in the golden age of MVNOs, and there is no shortage of excellent wireless deals to check out today. Keep reading for a selection of my favorites from this month.

An MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) is an alternative carrier that utilizes the vast networks of larger companies — such as Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T — so you get the same great coverage for cheap, without the hassle of a complicated contract or loads of hidden fees. Some of these companies might even sell you one of the best Android phones at a serious discount. If you aren't totally sold on the prospect, it's also worth noting that many of the best MVNO carriers also offer free trials with zero hassle or commitment whatsoever. In other words, if you want to save some cash on your phone bill, there's almost no reason not to try an MVNO.

Patrick Farmer

Patrick Farmer (he/him) is a no-nonsense deal hunter who uses his 10+ years of experience to find the best prices and offer practical shopping advice to our readers. Whether you need a new smartphone, TV, streaming service, or phone carrier, if Patrick recommends a deal, you know it's worth your attention.

My top MVNO deals

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $799 $399, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Buy the Google Pixel 9 with one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint Mobile and you'll get 50% OFF both the device and the wireless. In other words, you're getting an awesome flagship and 12 months of T-Mobile-powered wireless for less than it would cost to buy the phone unlocked.

Need more power? You can also get $400 off the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL when you bundle with discounted wireless at Mint.

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $800$600, plus 50% off one year of Unlimited at Mint Mobile

Similar to the Pixel deal described above, if you purchase the Samsung Galaxy S25 alongside one year of the Unlimited plan at Mint, you'll get $200 off the phone AND 50% off the wireless.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 Ultra are getting identical discounts, so take your pick.

Motorola Razr (2024) 256GB:$599FREE with Visible Plus Pro Annual Plan and code SWEETDEAL at Visible

Who says a foldable phone needs to cost an arm and a leg? Buy the Razr (2024) from Visible with one year of the new Visible Plus Pro plan and you'll get the phone for 100% free. Just don't forget to use the code SWEETDEAL at checkout.

Get three months of Unlimited for only $15/month at Boost Mobile

Sign up for Boost Mobile's Unlimited plan and you'll only pay $15 per month for the first three months. The plan gets you unlimited talk, text, and data, plus 30GB of premium data every month. After the first three months your plan will increase to $25 per month, but there's no contract and you can cancel at any time.

Straight Talk: Free Walmart Plus memberships with select plans

Sign up for Straight Talk's Gold Unlimited or Platinum Unlimited wireless plans and the Verizon-owned carrier will hook you up with a free Walmart Plus membership indefinitely. That means free shipping, fuel savings, and even free streaming on Paramount Plus, not to mention all of the advantages that come with the data plans.

Should I switch to an MVNO?

Most MVNOs provide the same great coverage as a mainstream carrier at a much lower cost, but of course, they aren't for everyone. Many companies will deprioritize you when the network becomes busy, and you may miss out on some international perks. In many cases, these alternative carriers are also digital-only, which means you won't get the convenience of a company with a local retail presence. 

That said, if none of those things is a problem to you and you're sick of paying hundreds on your wireless bill every month, it might be time to switch!

Are you a Verizon customer? Not sure if you're ready to make the switch to prepaid? You might be able to keep your existing coverage and save some money in the process with one of the best Verizon deals of the month. 

