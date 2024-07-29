I found the best back-to-school deals for Android users — see early discounts on tablets, TVs, smartphones, and more

I'm sure there are plenty of students groaning about the encroaching demise of summer right now, but perhaps you could ease the pain with one (or two) of the best back-to-school tech deals on the web? Whether you're shopping for a tech-savvy kid or heading back to campus for the fall semester yourself, you'll find plenty of useful (and Android Central-approved) devices on sale below.

Need a new tablet to tackle homework assignments? Check this Best Buy deal that carves a straight $120 off the versatile Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet. Hoping to drown out your noisy roommates so you can study? Consider this offer that drops $170 off Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise cancellation. There are plenty of other deals to consider on this page, just keep in mind that many of the biggest back-to-school sales are set to end in early August — so don't wait if something catches your eye.

Back to school deals

Google Pixel 8a 128GB: $499 $399, plus six months FREE with any six-month plan at Mint Mobile If you need to pair the new semester with a new wireless provider, look no further than Mint Mobile. The T-Mobile-owned carrier is dropping $100 off the Google Pixel 8a and throwing in six months of free wireless when you sign up for any six-month data plan today. That means you could be getting our favorite phone for students AND an entire year of wireless service for as little as $21 per month!

Amazon Fire Max 11 128GB: $279.99 $159.99 at Best Buy You may not think of performance when you think of an Amazon tablet, but the Fire Max 11 is here to prove you wrong. This device boasts an aluminum construction that's durable enough to be thrown into a backpack, plus you get up to 14 hours of battery life, an 11-inch display, and enough power to handle multitasking with ease. Grab the tablet from Best Buy today and you'll get $120 off alongside three months of YouTube Premium for free.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 44mm: $329.99 $229.99 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 remains one of the best Android smartwatches for students, coming complete with a durable, sleek design, smooth Wear OS software, and up to 40 hours of battery life on a single charge. Order the 44mm version of the watch before summer vacation ends and you'll enjoy a straight 30% discount, no strings attached.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Laptop: $399 $299 at Best Buy When it comes to choosing the best student Chromebook, you need to prioritize lightweight, durable design, a long-lasting battery, and enough power to handle the most intense assignments without skipping a beat. Currently $100 off at Best Buy, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is that laptop. It's also set to receive updates until June 2023, which means you or your student could be using this Chromebook for many years to come.

Beats Studio Pro: $349.99 $179.99 at Best Buy Having trouble focusing in that loud common area? The Beats Studio Pro feature active noise cancellation so background noise won't be a problem ever again, plus you'll get great battery life, spatial audio support, and fully customizable EQ settings. Grab a pair of these headphones today and you'll score a $170 discount, plus three months of Apple Music for free.

TCL 32" Class 720p 3 Series Roku TV: $179.99 $108.99 at Walmart Although most of the devices included on this list are meant to increase productivity, when it's time to unwind in your dorm room you'll be glad to have a smart TV. Now, this compact Roku TV from TCL isn't going to blow you away with groundbreaking performance or features, but it'll give you instant access to all of your favorite comfort content in nice-looking 720p HD resolution. The best part? It's only $109 at Walmart today.

Samsung Galaxy A35 5G 128GB: $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon The Galaxy A35 5G is one of the newest midrange devices from Samsung, featuring a vibrant AMOLED 120Hz display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a nice 13MP selfie lens. Plus, just look at that pretty Lilac color! Buy the phone unlocked from Amazon and you'll enjoy a straight $50 off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 128GB: $1,099.99 $649.99 at Best Buy Obviously $650 is a lot to spend on a tablet, but when you consider that that's the price after a $450 Best Buy discount, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra suddenly becomes an appealing prospect. Despite being a last-gen device, the Tab S8 Ultra is supremely powerful, with an efficient Snapdragon chipset, a huge 14.6-inch AMOLED display, and an included S Pen stylus. Throw in a keyboard attachment and you're essentially getting a versatile, high-performance Samsung laptop at a huge discount.

