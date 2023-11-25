Can you REALLY get the Galaxy S23 Ultra for $299 with that Black Friday Samsung deal? Let's break it down

Black Friday is over halfway over, which means the internet is abuzz with epic deals on some of our favorite Android phones, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Although it's exceedingly powerful, the S23 Ultra is far from cheap, so a bunch of folks have gotten excited about this Black Friday Samsung deal that could make the phone as cheap as $299 with a qualified trade-in through the Shop Samsung app. That's obviously a bold claim, so can you really save that much on this beast of performance?

Well, it's not easy, but it is possible. This article will break it down in simple terms, and if you're lucky, you might get your hands on the most powerful Android phone of 2023 for less than a modern flagship.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 As low as $299 with max trade-in and the Shop Samsung app Grab your smartphone and head to Samsung before the Black Friday promotion ends and you'll get a 25% discount by using the Shop Samsung app. Pair that with a qualified trade-in and you could be getting the ultra-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra for as little as $299!

Don't want to deal with all the fine print?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Amazon If you don't want to deal with the hoops and hassle of a trade-in, you could also just buy an unlocked S23 Ultra through Amazon and save a sweet 25% on your purchase. That's the biggest discount that the phone has ever received through the retailer!

To get the full Samsung discount, you'll need to open the product link with a mobile device so you get prompted to download the Shop Samsung app. Downloading that app guarantees you a 25% discount straight out of the gate, so don't forget that step.

Once you're in the app, you can begin the trade-in process to receive the remaining discount. As usual with these kinds of offers, you'll only get the full $800 if you have the right device. Fortunately, Samsung has a trade-in tool that lets you see your discount before you commit. For example, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will hook you up with the full discount (which means a $299 S23 Ultra, woohoo!) while other phones like the S22 Plus and the Fold 3 will get you $600.

To put it bluntly, only very specific circumstances will get you the phone for $299. If you have one of the phones above, you're in luck. If you don't, there's still plenty of trade-in credit to go around, so dig out those old devices and see how much you can save before the big sale ends.