It's now been just over a year since the Oculus Quest 2 came out — now rebranded to the Meta Quest 2 after Facebook's company name changed to Meta — and the VR console is finally on sale for Black Friday. The best Black Friday Quest 2 deals are aplenty, but this one is the best one of all.

When you buy a Quest 2 from any participating retailer, you get a $50 gift card that can be used for anything at that store. If you're planning to buy a Quest 2 for someone else this year, buying from Amazon or Best Buy is likely your best bet. That's because both of these retailers are giving away a $50 gift card that can be used on anything else in their stores.

That's a great way to flat-out save $50 on the Quest 2 and use that money for something else this holiday season.

For everyone buying a Quest 2 for themselves, you might want to consider getting it through the official Quest store. That's because, when you buy it through the official Quest store, you get a $50 game credit that can be used on any games in that store.

Given that the biggest Quest games sale ever is happening right now — that's over 80 games that are on steep discount, from 20-50% off depending on the game — making it pretty easy to understand how this is the best Quest 2 deal we've ever seen.

Using the Quest 2 is as easy as opening the box and putting the headset on your head. You still have to sign in with a Facebook account in order to use it for now, but that policy is changing sometime after the New Year when Meta no longer requires Facebook accounts for the Quest 2.

Save $50 with this Quest 2 deal!