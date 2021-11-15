As we enter the second year of the Oculus Quest 2's life, we're expecting some seriously great deals for the hardware and accompanying accessories this Black Friday. Many companies have already begun to offer sales and discounts on their accessories, and newly refined designs ensure that the accessories you buy today will be a better experience than the ones you purchased this time last year. Here are the best Black Friday Oculus Quest deals to enhance your gaming experience.

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cases The Oculus Quest 2 was built to take and play anywhere, so it makes sense to get a case to keep it protected while traveling. There are many different types of cases you can get, but my personal favorite is the cross-strap backpack-style one from Relohas. This one is super comfortable and will fit your Oculus Quest 2 and its controllers inside, even if you've got an elite strap replacement on your headset.

Relohas backpack-style Quest 2 case | Extra 5% off with coupon The Relohas Quest 2 carrying case is styled like a backpack, yet isn't big or bulky like one. Be sure to clip the coupon to get an extra 5% off. $30 at Amazon

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Controller grips There are many different controller grips for the Oculus Quest 2, but none are quite as comfortable or easy to remove as the ones from VR Cover. The hard plastic shell makes changing out batteries easy and sports a great grip design. The adjustable straps are simple to use and are the more comfortable ones I've ever used, thanks to the generous padding that's also removable and washable. If you'd prefer a silicone-style grip or one of the many others, several are also on sale.

VR Cover Quest 2 controller grips | $9 off VR Cover makes the most comfortable controller grips you'll find, complete with padded wrist straps so you can finally let go without worry. See at Amazon

$21 at VR Cover

KIWI Design Quest 2 controller grips | 5% off with coupon plus extra savings when you bundle KIWI Design makes a great silicone controller grip that covers the entire controller and features a comfortable, adjustable strap for your hands. $23 at Amazon

KIWI Design Top Version Quest 2 controller grips | 30% off with coupon code KIWI Design's latest controller grips are sold exclusively through their own store, and the 30% off Black Friday coupon brings them down to a great price. Get a more comfortable grip with coupon code KIWI30. $34 at KIWI Design

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Facial interface replacements Since the Oculus Quest 2 launched, we've seen a significant number of different types of facial interface replacement designs. It might have taken nearly a year to perfect it, but KIWI Design's facial interface replacement is the absolute best one on the market. It's not just more comfortable than the original strap, but it's easy to clean and, best yet, will keep your lenses from getting fogged up no matter what season you're playing in. That's because KIWI Design figured out exactly how to get air flowing across the lenses with passive vents that are just better designed than other ones we've reviewed.

KIWI Design Quest 2 facial interface replacement | extra savings when you bundle If you've ever had your lenses fog up, it's not you. It's your facial interface. This one from KIWI solves that problem and adds a new level of comfort to your play. $30 at Amazon

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Head straps Much like the facial interface, KIWI Design took about a year to develop the perfect head strap design. This one takes design cues from the official Elite Strap from Oculus but adds in much stronger plastic and, most importantly, a hinge to help alleviate stress on the strap and make it more comfortable in the long run. Plenty of padding helps better distribute weight, and the wheel on the back makes adjusting the size effortless.

KIWI Design Quest 2 upgraded elite strap | $2 off with coupon plus extra savings when you bundle KIWI Design has taken the official Oculus Elite Strap designed and fixed its problems, delivering a comfortable headset that won't crack under pressure. Make sure to clip the coupon for an extra $2 off, plus get more off when you bundle with other KIWI Design products. $40 at Amazon

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Cables, batteries, and docks Charging your Oculus Quest 2 isn't any fun (or useful) when it's tethered to a wall. It's also easy to forget to charge it when you've got to plug it in. So whether you're looking for a battery pack that keeps the Quest 2 charged during play, a long cable you can hook up to a PC for wired Oculus Link play, or a great dock you can effortlessly drop the Quest 2 into after play, we've got some great suggestions.

Esimen Quest 2 power capsule Keep your Quest 2 powered for longer with the ingeniously designed Esimen power capsule, which fits perfectly in the Quest 2 without adding any real bulk. $25 at Amazon

Anker Quest 2 charging dock Anker's Quest 2 charging dock is the best one you'll find anywhere, with quality electronics inside that'll keep your controllers and headset protected from electrical surges. $99 at Amazon

Amavision Oculus Link cable | Extra 10% off with coupon If you're going to play PC VR games with a cable, this is the best one you can get. It's plenty long and plenty fast, delivering a great experience. Make sure to clip the coupon for an extra 10% off. $30 at Amazon

Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals: Headphones The Oculus Quest 2 has some pretty impressive speakers built into the device, but headphones will deliver higher-quality sound and keep things more private. That's especially important for when you're playing multiplayer games with little ears in the room or if you're trying to get immersed in a great horror game.

Globular Cluster headphones for Quest 2 | Extra 12% off with coupon These terrific headphones aren't just on sale, they're also ridiculously easy to attach and use with your Quest 2. Make sure you clip the coupon to save an extra 12% on the Amazon page, plus bundle for additional savings. $43 at Amazon