There's a certain big headline in gaming news this week. Alas, we recorded a few days ago before the announcement went public about Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard for beaucoup bucks! You can rest assured that we WILL be talking about that in our next episode.
But for now, there's plenty of other things to discuss — Game length, Xbox One bring discontinued, blatant Wordle ripoffs, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Phil Spencer: Xbox has changed some things about working with Activision | Windows Central
- Dying Light 2's Techland revealed a 500-plus-hour completion time — controversy followed, but why? | Windows Central
- Xbox One line is discontinued and not being manufactured, says Microsoft | Windows Central
- Report: Sony will continue to produce PS4s through 2022 to offset PS5 supply issues | Android Central
- Developer behind Wordle App Store clone admits he 'crossed a line' after being called out | iMore
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25th | iMore
- New Pokémon Legends: Arceus trailer shows the return of trading and Experience Candy | iMore
