Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

There's a certain big headline in gaming news this week. Alas, we recorded a few days ago before the announcement went public about Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard for beaucoup bucks! You can rest assured that we WILL be talking about that in our next episode.

But for now, there's plenty of other things to discuss — Game length, Xbox One bring discontinued, blatant Wordle ripoffs, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and more.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

LISTEN NOW:

LINKS:

Enjoy your favorite games with these controllers and the NVIDIA Shield TV
Grab a controller

Enjoy your favorite games with these controllers and the NVIDIA Shield TV

The NVIDIA Shield TV lets you enjoy couch multiplayer gaming experiences again, thanks to the excellent support for third-party Bluetooth controllers! Unfortunately, there are a lot of controllers to choose from, so you'll want to find a great balance of form and function to hold up for those long gaming sessions.