What you need to know
- The PlayStation 5 has been in short supply since its launch in late 2020.
- Sony's flagship console has been hard to find thanks to supply chain issues and superconductor shortages caused by the pandemic.
- Sony will reportedly produce roughly one million PS4s to supplement hardware sales in 2022.
Following a year of strong sales, despite supply chain issues and chip shortages caused by the ongoing pandemic, Sony is reportedly looking to produce a million PS4s this year, Bloomberg reports.
Since the PS5 launched in November of 2020, it's been notoriously hard to find. When it first launched, scalpers were selling the coveted device for as much as double its suggested retail price. Its scarcity is unlikely to end anytime soon, as analysts suspect the ongoing shortage will last at least until the end of 2022. Sources told Bloomberg that the Japanese conglomerate would adjust the initial number of a million consoles based on demand.
Previous reporting suggested that Sony would either halt or slow down production of the PS4 near the end of 2021. In a comment to Bloomberg, a spokesperson for Sony confirmed that PS4 production would continue this year and denied that Sony ever had plans to end production, saying the PS4 is, "one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations." Sony and PlayStation's release calendar has corroborated this, as a majority of PlayStation's first-party games that have come out since the PS5's launch are also playable on their last-gen console, such as the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West. This represents a change from earlier discussions, where games like Horizon Forbidden West were only going to be for current-gen consoles.
These ongoing shortages could also cause issues for the upcoming PS VR2, which Sony announced earlier this month at CES. PlayStation's next-gen VR headset is currently billed to only work with the PS5, meaning that a limited supply of PS5s could hamper the headset's success.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Poll: Should Apple adopt RCS or bring iMessage to Android?
Apple is being accused of peer pressure and bullying by keeping iMessage off Android and not adopting RCS support. However, we want to know what you think should happen.
First 12 things to do with your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is here and now's your chance to feel like you're living in the future with this foldable wonder. But before you dive too deep, here are 12 things for you to do with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 series might be more expensive than we thought
A new rumor claims the Galaxy S22 will cost $100 more than its predecessor in the U.S.
Uncharted Collection and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in January
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in January. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.