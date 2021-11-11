One of the biggest, most beautiful games revealed during Sony's PS5 showcase The Future of Gaming was Horizon Forbidden West. This ambitious sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn is being developed by Guerrilla Games, who are using the Decima engine and the newfound power of the PS5 to great lengths. It will no doubt become one of the best PS5 games when it releases.
The world of Horizon Forbidden West is one of mystery and one of the highlights is the different kinds of machines that roam, fly, or swim through the world. As Aloy travels into what was the Western USA, she's going to discover plentiful machines, both new types and returning forms. Here's the full list of machines in Horizon Forbidden West that we know so far.
Machine classes
In the original Horizon Zero Dawn game, machines were separated into four different classes. However, players couldn't see what classes they were sorted into. We assume these same categories (and maybe more) will exist in Horizon Forbidden West. They are as follows:
- Acquisition Class: This describes machines that are designed to harvest resources. In the original game, they are typically shaped like herbivores and have blaze canisters on them.
- Recon Class: Recon or Reconnaissance machines are the ones that act like sentinels and look out for threats. For example, Watchers from the first game.
- Combat Class: These machines are specifically designed to attack threats and typically have the form of predatory animals. Think Sawtooths or Stalkers from the original game.
- Transport Class: Machines that are designed to carry cargo or canisters around the world. For example, Shell-Walkers from the original game.
Bristlebacks
The first new type of machine we've been introduced to, Bristlebacks are powerful Acquisition Class machines that look like warthogs, especially with dangerous tusks. We first saw a couple of Bristlebacks in the announcement trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, being overridden by a mysterious hostile tribe that uses machines for war. They bear a strong resemblance to Behemoths, machines with anti-gravity capabilities introduced in Horizon Zero Dawn.
Clawstriders
Another new type of machine life, Clawstriders look like robot Velociraptors. They travel in packs and appear to have powerful, chainsaw-like jaws. Their name was revealed via some comics. Their machine class has not been confirmed yet, though we suspect Recon Class or Combat Class. Clawstriders are some of the new machines that Aloy can override and ride on.
Chargers
One of the machines returning from the prior game, Chargers are a smaller type of Acquisition Class machine. They're usually found in open grassy plains and rocky areas, traveling in herds. Aloy could override them in Horizon Zero Dawn and, alongside the Broadhead or Strider, could ride them. One Charger is seen in the trailer for Horizon Forbidden West, being used as a mount by Aloy.
Shellsnappers
Shellsnappers are turtle-like creatures that guard shores and swamps and are the second-ever amphibious machine we've seen. They appear to rest dormant for large amounts of time, allowing vegetation to grow in the mud that collects on their backs. It's hard to say what class they belong to, but we'll update when we learn more.
Snapmaws
Returning in force, the crocodile-esque Snapmaws are Acquisition Class machines. Truly in their element along the coasts and waterways of the Pacific, the Snapmaw is the only known amphibious machine beside the Shellsnapper. Some Snapmaws even guard hidden underwater locations.
Sunwings
The Sunwings are a new flying type that patrol the skies of the Forbidden West, traveling alone or in small groups. They bear a strong resemblance to pterosaurs. They use the solar panels in their wings to gather and store energy, enabling them to undergo long flights. They are likely Recon Class machines.
Tremortusks
Another new machine, the Tremortusk, is a massive, mammoth-like creature that is described as already being dangerous if discovered in the wild. When decked out for warfare by a human tribe like the Tenakth, however, it becomes a huge threat. Tremortusks were explicitly designed as combat machines, meant to keep humans from overruning the ecosystem. This fearsome machine is packed to the brim with various weaponry, including a flamethrower in its trunk.
Unidentified swimming machine
Before the May State of Play officially started, we caught glimpses of a new machine swimming in the ocean on the left side of the screen. It was too far away to get a lot of details, but it does seem to have a long neck in an almost Nessie-like shape. We'll update as we learn more.
A growing list
According to Guerrilla Games game director Mathijs de Jonge, there are "dozens of new machines" in addition to different returning types. Each machine needs to be overridden in order to study it and analyze its weaknesses, so there will be plenty to find.
All of the machines in Horizon Forbidden West are designed to have extended options and are in general a bigger threat than in the prior game. Aloy also has more options for dealing with these threats though, with new audio cues that relay particular attacks or danger to the player, per Guerrilla Games via PlayStation Blog. These come through especially strong for players using 3D audio with the best PS5 headsets.
We'll continue updating this list as it grows and new machines are revealed. Guerrilla Games is currently aiming to release Horizon Forbidden West on Feb. 18, 2022, exclusively for the PS4 and PS5. Horizon Forbidden West is up for preorder with several editions to choose from.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple Watch Series 7 review: Still the best premium smartwatch around
The Apple Watch Series 7 is a truly incredible smartwatch that delivers everything you're looking for in a wearable. Just one problem: it doesn't work with Android.
Review: The Amazfit GTS 3 is a successor worthy of your attention
Amazfit has released many different wearables over the years, but the GTS Series continues to be a fan favorite. Needless to say, the company had a lot to live up to with the new GTS 3 and it did not disappoint.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Call of Duty, Skyrim, and more releases for PS4 and PS5 in November
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in November. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.