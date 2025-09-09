Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Meta started rolling out an update for its Oakley HSTN glasses this morning, bringing several improvements to its existing features.

The glasses benefit from "faster cameras," boosting photography, videography, and streaming capabilities.

Meta AI can also capture content for you and restyle it, while an update brings its voice commands to Audible in more places.

Grab your glasses, and get ready for an update because Meta's rolling one out for its model.

This morning (Sep 9), Android Central's Nicholas Sutrich spotted an update rolling out for the Oakley Meta HSTN smart glasses. The update brings a few noteworthy improvements, per its changelog, that users will install once the update becomes available via the app on their phone. To begin, Meta's rolling out an update for the Oakley cameras. The patch notes state users should notice a much faster camera experience, enabling them to take photos and record videos quickly.

Joining this update is another that involves Meta's wake word prompt for capturing content with Oakley's cameras. The company states users can now say, "Hey Meta, restyle this." This voice prompt pushes your glasses to capture what you're looking at and pop a random "surprising style" on it. The notes say Meta AI cycles through a set number of styles when you utter this phrase—plus, you can save and share whatever it produces.

This is rolling out for English users in the U.S., Canada, India, Mexico, UAE, and Australia.

Voice searches have been expanded in this update. Now, English users outside of the U.S. can use voice commands for Audible. Other updates include the ability to connect your Google Calendar or Microsoft Outlook to your Oakley Meta glasses to receive notifications about events and the ability to create new ones. To connect, Meta states users should head into the Meta AI app > Tap profile icon > App connections > connect Calendar.

Oakley's gonna be, gonna be golden

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The final update concerns location reminders. Meta explains this as a feature that leans on your location services, if you've enabled them. When setting a reminder, your location will also be saved. The patch notes state users can go back and ask Meta AI about the place where they've created the reminder.

This update was spotted rolling out this morning (Sep 9), so more users should begin noticing it as the week progresses.

A month before the Oakley Meta HSTN glasses launched, we got our hands on the device to test the company's "battery upgrades." While there's a lot of real-world data to get through, the short of it is that the Oakley glasses will last longer with the "Hey Meta" voice command disabled. You can still get to Meta AI by tapping/holding the side touchpad. More tests showed that these new lenses can capture roughly 60% more pictures and video than Meta's Ray-Ban glasses, and these "faster camera" updates today only make this more of a breeze to do.

Also, it seems we might've nailed the Oakley Meta HSTN's superpower.