Best Universal Remote for NVIDIA Shield TV in 2022

The NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) is the best Android TV box you can get. The triangular remote that comes in the box is pretty good, but there are better options available if you're looking for an all-in-one solution to control other devices. These are the best universal remotes you can get for your Shield TV (2019).

A truly great remote Logitech Harmony Companion $99 at Amazon $531.12 at Amazon The Harmony Companion is my favorite universal remote, hands-down. It comes with the Harmony Hub, so it'll hook into the internet via your Wi-Fi and do all the connected home stuff. You can also set up groups of things to turn on along with the Shield TV, so you can game with some great lighting or set the mood when you're watching a movie. The best money can buy Logitech Harmony Elite $1,050 at Amazon The Harmony Elite is a huge upgrade from the Companion, with a price tag to go with it. Paying this much for a remote control is nuts, but you not only get a remote that can do everything but it also looks so cool with that color touchscreen. Simply put, this is the best universal remote in the market today. A different take Caavo Control Center $150 at Amazon Caavo's Control Center is an interesting alternative that works out of the box with the Shield TV and most TV/home theater brands. What sets this remote apart is that you can search both live TV channels and streaming services at the same time. A cheaper alternative SofaBaton Universal Remote Control $49.99 at Amazon The SofaBaton Universal Remote doesn't offer quite as many perks as the Harmony options, but is a fraction of the cost of other options on this list. It also allows you to control all of your devices and is accompanied by a mobile app that turns smartphones into additional full-featured remote controls. Buttons on a budget WeChip G20 Voice Remote $15.99 at Amazon This basic replacement will do the job if you break or lose the remote you received with your NVIDIA Shield TV. While it doesn't have Bluetooth capabilities, the G20 is a step above the standard remote and reportedly features a more consistent voice button.

There's only one brand you should consider

Source: Adam Doud/Android Central (Image credit: Source: Adam Doud/Android Central)

Logitech's Harmony lineup is the most impressive alternative if you're looking for a universal remote to use with your NVIDIA Shield TV (2019). The Shield TV lacks IR, and the remote that's bundled in the box works over Bluetooth. The fact there's no IR connectivity included with the Shield TV makes most other high-end options incompatible with the Shield TV.

The Harmony remotes listed above, however, work over Wi-Fi by pairing with the Harmony hub. You'll have to plug the hub to your router via an Ethernet cable, and it allows you to control a wide variety of devices — including light bulbs and other smart home gear — with the Harmony remote or even from your phone. The Harmony Companion is a fantastic way to get started with the ecosystem, as you get the Hub along with a great remote that works over IR and Bluetooth.

If you're looking for a more affordable option to replace your NVIDIA Shield TV (2019) remote, the SofaBaton Universal Remote seems to be the most comparable remote to either of the devices in the Harmony fleet. Plus, it won't cost you a lot of money.