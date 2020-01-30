Best Sports Cases Android Central 2020

If you're going to grab a case for your phone, it should do more than just protect your phone from scratches, scuffs, and drops. It should show some personality and show your team spirit! Whether you're a footballer — either kind — basketballer or prefer to take your phone out to the ball game, chances are you can find a high-quality case that matches your team and your phone.

Best Overall Skinit NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and College From college to the pros, from thin skins to rugged pro cases, Skinit has some of the best variety when it comes to sports cases, especially for Pixel, Samsung, and LG phones. From $20 at Skinit

From $17 at Amazon

I've been a Skinit fan for a long time thanks to its licensed cases from Disney, DC, and various anime franchises. Skinit also has an incredible selection of cases for both pro and college teams around the U.S. The styles of case you can get for your phone depends on how popular the model is. For instance, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has five case styles to choose from, whereas the Google Pixel 3a only has the Skinit Clear case option. I don't blame Skinit for this; I'm just grateful Skinit does cases for the Google Pixel line at all, especially the Pixel 3a. Skinit offers cases for Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, and Motorola phones, and it also offers skins for Apple, Samsung, Google, LG, OnePlus, Motorola, ZTE, and Razer phones, which means even if you can't get a Skinit case, you might be able to get a Skinit skin and then apply a crystal clear case over it to keep your skin pretty all season long. Skinit's website is easy to use and has frequent sales that its Amazon listings do not, but it also sells many of its cases on Amazon if you prefer to browse there. Skinit also groups a case's styles by franchise in the Amazon listing so that it's easier to compare styles. The only thing you'll want to be mindful of long-term is that for the Clear Case — the only case style for many phones — the edges of the printed back can weather or start to peel over months of use, but unless you spill a coffee on it, the case should still easily last a season or two. If Skinit makes cases for your particular phone, I highly recommend starting your search with Skinit. You won't be disappointed with the designs available for the major leagues. Pros: Supports a wide variety of phones

Multiple case types (model-dependent)

Offers both cases and skins Cons: Design variety can vary drastically between teams

Edges on Clear Case designs can peel over time

Official Shop Fanatics NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, International Soccer, and more From the NFL to the NHL to college and beyond, if official phone cases are available for your phone, you can get them here. From $20 at Fanatics

This is the site that powers the official shops for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and many, many more teams and leagues. That means that when you search Fanatics, you can find cases from all of your favorite teams in one place. If you like several teams across leagues/sports, Fanatics gives you the option to see which team's cases are the coolest before you pick one because after all, your phone can only wear one case at a time. Maybe the Mavs have cooler cases than the Cowboys; you can see them both by searching "Dallas galaxy case". While the cases offered here are high-quality cases, finding ones for your particular phone can end up being a tiny bit of a scavenger hunt. Fanatics only sells Samsung Galaxy and iPhone cases, but searching for "[team name] [phone name] case" won't turn up many (if any) results. You have to search [team name] Samsung case" to get search results for all Samsung cases, and then you'll need to click on a style to see if there's an S10, S10+ or Note 9 option. It's not ideal by any means, but iPhone users have to do it too. With the official storefronts for most major American sports organizations, Fanatics is a great resource for finding official phone cases, even if the selection can be spotty for Samsung phones. Pros: Official league cases

Buy with other official gear

Unique offerings like confetti cases Cons: Have to use search to find cases

Spotty availability for some models

Only sells iPhone and Samsung cases

For fans, by fans RedBubble NFL, MLB, NBA, Soccer, and more RedBubble is where indie artists and fans can design and sell shirts and cases to other fans, including more unique team cases. See at RedBubble

From the ultra-official to the biggest collection of fan-generated merch online, RedBubble has phone cases for quite literally ever fandom known to man, and this, of course, includes sports. Artists design something cute or boss or funny, put it on RedBubble, and then you can then buy an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy case with that design. All cases have two styles you can buy them in: Snap Case: This is a hard plastic case that — you guessed it — snaps onto your phone. This case can give some scratch protection but won't really guard against drops.

Tough Case: This features a hybrid design that offers more robust corner and drop protection. It'll be slightly bulkier and a few dollars more, but if you tend to drop your phone — or throw your phone on the couch after a bad play — this is for you. RedBubble can have exquisitely crafted case designs, but like any open marketplace, there can also be a whole lot of rough to filter through to find the diamonds. Your mileage may vary by franchise, too, as smaller fan bases usually have smaller artist pools to pull from. Pros: Very wide design selection

Every design available in a snap or tough case

Frequent coupons/sales Cons: Design quality varies by artist/team

Only sells iPhone and Samsung cases

Fan designs, not official

Get a grip Swappable PopSockets NFL, NBA, MLB, and College Even if team cases aren't sold for your specific model of phone, PopSockets can give you some spirit and extra grip. See at PopSockets