Best Sony Xperia 10 Plus Cases Android Central 2019

The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is a big, tall phone with plenty of glass and metal. Instead of wearing it naked, why don't you find a case to keep it protected? We have found the best cases for the Xperia 10 Plus so that you can rest easy and keep your phone safe from potential disasters.

Pick the best case for you

Sony knocked it out of the park with the Xperia 10 Plus and it would only make sense for you to have a great case. The TUDIA Merge is our pick considering that it won't add too much bulk, and will keep your shiny new toy safe from damage.

Those looking for a bit more versatility should look no further than Kalibri's Leather Wallet Case. In addition to being able to store your credit card, this case doubles as a kickstand for those times you want to kick back. Plus, there is a magnetic closure so you won't have to worry about the front flap opening unexpectedly.

