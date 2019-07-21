Best Sony Xperia 10 Plus Cases Android Central 2019
The Sony Xperia 10 Plus is a big, tall phone with plenty of glass and metal. Instead of wearing it naked, why don't you find a case to keep it protected? We have found the best cases for the Xperia 10 Plus so that you can rest easy and keep your phone safe from potential disasters.
- Dual-layered protection: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer Case
- Beautiful and functional: Kalibri Wallet Case
- Run of the mill: LuckyMi TPU Case
- Barely there: Almiao Ultra-thin Case
- Like a tank: GFU Full Body Cover
- Extra grip: Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover
Dual-layered protection: TUDIA Merge Dual Layer CaseStaff pick
The TUDIA Merge is a great case for those who want a slimmer option with some added protection. That's due to the TPU inner-shell and polycarbonate outer-shell which will keep your phone safe from accidental drops.
Beautiful and functional: Kalibri Wallet Case
Versatility is the name of the game with the Xperia 10 Plus, and the Kalibri Wallet Case is versatile and looks fantastic. This leather wallet case includes a magnetic closure, card slots, and the ability to double as a kickstand.
Run of the mill: LuckyMi TPU Case
The LuckyMi TPU case is a fantastic option for anyone who doesn't want to add too much bulk but keep your Xperia 10 Plus safe. The case has a brushed texture feel, which will help keep it from accidentally slipping out of your hands.
Barely there: Almiao Ultra-thin Case
If you'd prefer not to use a case but know you're too much of a clutz to get away with it, try the Almiao Ultra-Thin Case. The slim fit will help ensure that you can continue to enjoy the elegant design while offering a little bit of protection.
Like a tank: GFU Full Body Cover
If you are someone that has some rough working environments, the GFU Full-Body Cover is perfect. This case completely encloses the Xperia 10 Plus, ensuring that nothing will happen to your phone regardless of the conditions.
Extra grip: Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover
It's all fine and dandy to have a slimmer case, but you could still run into a problem if it's slippery. With the Olixar Carbon Fiber Cover, you don't have to worry about that at all. The textured back makes it easy to grip and you still have access to all of your ports and buttons.
Pick the best case for you
Sony knocked it out of the park with the Xperia 10 Plus and it would only make sense for you to have a great case. The TUDIA Merge is our pick considering that it won't add too much bulk, and will keep your shiny new toy safe from damage.
Those looking for a bit more versatility should look no further than Kalibri's Leather Wallet Case. In addition to being able to store your credit card, this case doubles as a kickstand for those times you want to kick back. Plus, there is a magnetic closure so you won't have to worry about the front flap opening unexpectedly.
