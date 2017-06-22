But first… Let me tell you that they're not as bad as everyone says.
I'm as against selfie culture as anyone, but when you and the missus (or mister) are out on vacation and don't feel like bothering anyone to take a photo of you, a selfie stick and really come in handy. And I'd honestly rather use a selfie stick than hand my Galaxy S8 to a stranger.
Here are the best selfie sticks to use with your Galaxy S8.
- Mpow iSnap extendable monopod
- Fugutek FT-568
- Anker wired monopod
- Perfectday foldable selfie stick
- TaoTronics extendable monopod
Mpow iSnap extendable monopod
Mpow is Amazon's best-selling selfie stick and 84% of reviews are 4- or 5-star. This Bluetooth selfie stick pairs with your Galaxy S8, and the shutter button the stick then operates the shutter button your phone's screen.
The Mpow stick features a spring-loaded mount, an extendable handle, and a 270-degree adjustable head to help you take photos at just about any angle your arm is capable of. If you don't want to spend a lot but still want a quality selfie stick, Mpow should fall right in your price range, at about $10.
Fugutek FT-568
Fugutek's FT-568 isn't just a selfie stick — it's a full selfie taking kit. It features a spring-loaded phone mount for your GS8, but it also comes with a screw-on mount for your DSLR (there's even a mirror for selfies!), in case you're serious about your selfies.
This one comes with a Bluetooth remote, rather than having it built-in, and there is even limited zoom function for certain Android devices (not confirmed if it works on GS8). The fact that each extension level has a lock like a real tripod is an excellent feature.
You can get this one for around $20.
Anker wired monopod
If you hate fiddling around with Bluetooth and just want a secure connection that's sure to snap a photo every time, then check out Anker's wired selfie stick, which just hooks into the headphone jack on your Galaxy S8. It then sips power from your phone the way headphones do.
With a 32-inch reach, Anker's stick is perfect for group shots. It's also compact and weighs just over a quarter of a pound, making it super portable. You get an 18-month warranty, like you do with all Anker products, and this one's only around $11, so it's perfect if you just want to try things out.
Perfectday foldable selfie stick
Perfectday's selfie stick features a head that rotates 270 degrees and a built-in Bluetooth shutter button for wirelessly snapping photos with your Galaxy S8. All you have to do is turn it on and pair it and you're ready to go.
When folded down, this selfie stick is only a couple inches taller than your S8 and not quite as wide, so it's nearly pocketable. It comes with a lifetime guarantee and starts at $8.
TaoTronics extendable monopod
TaoTronics' monopod (selfie stick — let's be real) is a bit more of a luxury option in that it's probably the best-looking selfie stick on this list. With one charge, you can take 30 hours' worth of photos, so you'd definitely have to charge your Galaxy S8 long before needed to charge this device.
Made of aluminum, this stick is nice and light and it features smaller joints than the average selfie stick, so it has more points of stability, meaning steadier photos when fully extended. The included wristband should also help if you're a bit of a butter fingers.
You can grab this one on Amazon for around $20.
Stick it
Do you have a favorite selfie stick? Would you prefer to pummel selfie stick users with the very implement they so flagrantly use and abuse? Sound off in the comments below.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+
Main
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ review!
- Galaxy S8 and S8+ specs
- Everything you need to know about the Galaxy S8’s cameras
- Get to know Samsung Bixby
- Join our Galaxy S8 forums
About
The Galaxy S8, and its larger sibling the S8+, are Samsung's top-end devices for 2017 meant to appeal to the general consumer and power user alike. The two phones are only differentiated by screen and battery size: 5.8 inches and 3000mAh, and 6.2 inches and 3500mAh.
The displays have a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio with a QHD+ resolution, meaning they're extra tall and narrow. Samsung moved to on-screen buttons and reduced bezel size dramatically in order to fit as much screen into the body as possible. That moved the fingerprint sensor to the back of the phones, where it sits somewhat-awkwardly next to the camera lens. Iris scanning makes its return in a new-and-improved version from the Note 7.
Though the batteries haven't increased in size from the Galaxy S7 and S7 edge, the hope is that the improved efficiency of the new 10 nm processor inside will provide some help. The processor is backed up by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Waterproofing and wireless charging are still here as well, plus a new USB-C port on the bottom. The rear camera is unchanged in terms of its 12MP sensor and f/1.7 lens, but has improved processing thanks to a new ISP and software.
Specs
|Width
|Height
|Thickness
|5.86 in
148.9 mm
|2.68 in
68.1 mm
|0.31 in
8 mm
|5.47 oz
155g grams
- Display:
- 5.8-inch AMOLED display
- 2960x1440 resolution
- 18.5:9 aspect ratio
- Dual-curve infinity display
- Cameras:
- 12MP ƒ/1.7 rear camera
- Dual-pixel phase detection autofocus
- 1.4-micron pixels
- 8MP ƒ/1.7 front camera
- Battery:
- 3000 mAh battery
- Non-removable
- USB-C fast Charging
- Qi + PMA wireless charging
- Chips:
- Snapdragon 835 processor
- Samsung Exynos 8896 processor
(varies by region)
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- GS8+
- Samsung Galaxy S8+
- 6.2-inch AMOLED display
- 3500mAh battery
- 6.28 in x 2.89 in x 0.32 in
159.5mm x 73.4mm x 8.1mm
- 6.10 oz / 73g
Best Selfie Sticks for Galaxy S8
I'm proud to say I have never taken a selfie.
Best Selfie Sticks for Galaxy S8 - Answer: none.
I see all the cool kids still hate on selfie sticks.
Every single time I go on vacation with my wife, I'm glad we have one. That way, we can take as many memorable shots as we want without bugging other people to do it for us. We have the Anker one and love it.
Cool grandpa over here.
Seems to be the cool thing to do on the intertubes. Hate on people that are having fun doing their own thing.
"Stick it"
Yes, please do.