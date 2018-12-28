We live in a world where pictures are a godsend in helping us express what we're thinking and feeling. Most of us put them up online these days, but sometimes you want to preserve those images in a way that you can touch and even hang on your wall. That's where these portable instant photo printers come into play. These will give you speedy prints, with zero hassle.

With these chosen printers, you and your Android phone will be the talk of the town. Not only are all these options portable printers, but they all have excellent image quality and durability. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll find the printer you're looking for in this list. Though, if we're being honest, my favorite has to be the Harry Potter Magic Portable Print Camera because of its charm and Potterhead magic.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.