We live in a world where pictures are a godsend in helping us express what we're thinking and feeling. Most of us put them up online these days, but sometimes you want to preserve those images in a way that you can touch and even hang on your wall. That's where these portable instant photo printers come into play. These will give you speedy prints, with zero hassle.
Instant and rechargable
HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer 2nd Edition
Easy to fit into your purse or even your pocket, the HP Sprocket 2nd edition is perfect for you and a group of friends to go wild and take pictures, no matter where you are. Thanks to the camera's solid Bluetooth connectivity, your friends will even be able to link up their own phones and print from your printer — and you'll even know who's printing with different color LED lights. You can grab these paper packets separately
Easy print
Kodak Mini 2 Wireless Portable Printer
Having a chance to print anything you want to, and having it be completely null of cables or buttons is a dream come true and the Kodak Mini makes it possible. You'll get a free companion app to go with it, and the shine of your 2.1 by 3.4 photos will last for up to 10 years. Even better, you'll be able to print 20 photos per charge and the charge time is only 1.5 hours — allowing you to always have the time to print your best moments. If you're thinking of grabbing more cartridges, look no further.
Now this is smart
Fujifilm INSTAX Share SP-2 Smart Phone Printer
Sharing on the go has never been easier thanks to this smartphone printer and the SHARE app. With these two things combined, you'll be able to show off high-resolution photos so fast (10 seconds max) that you'll use your Fujifilm Instax Mini sheets before you know it. What's more, print noise is at its very lowest and you'll even have the option of reprinting — all with a simple press of a button.
Magically irresistable!
Harry Potter Magic Portable Print Camera
This is a fun one for all you Potterheads out there. With this printer, all you need is Bluetooth to connect your photos to the printer and create your moving pictures — just like how they are in the magical world of Harry Potter. What's more, you'll even be able to customize the printer however you want with your House buttons. If that doesn't convince you, maybe the offer for its 2x3 sticky backed paper will.
One touch print
Kodak Dock & Wi-Fi Portable 4x6" Instant Photo Printer
While it may not be as small as other printers, that doesn't make this printer any less portable. Furthermore, with this printer, you'll be to charge and print pictures at the same time, simply by connecting your phone to the dock that comes with the printer. You won't need to worry about the quality of your images either, as these 4x6 prints are fade-proof, waterproof, and long-lasting.
With these chosen printers, you and your Android phone will be the talk of the town. Not only are all these options portable printers, but they all have excellent image quality and durability. Regardless of what you're looking for, you'll find the printer you're looking for in this list. Though, if we're being honest, my favorite has to be the Harry Potter Magic Portable Print Camera because of its charm and Potterhead magic.
