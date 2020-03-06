Best Phone Armbands for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

If you're getting excited about the new Samsung Galaxy S20, don't forget about the accessories. Whether you want a hands-free option for when you're working out or doing chores around the house, a phone armband is a perfect solution. There are already some great picks out there, so take a look and find the one that's right for you!

Guard your Galaxy S20

The Samsung Galaxy S20 might be a brand new phone, but there are already plenty of quality options when it comes to accessories. Take the JEMACHE Phone Armband, for example. This is a great solution if you're seeking an armband that will keep your phone secure on your arm while protecting the screen. Don't worry, you'll still be able to access your touchscreen and it even has built-in storage for keys, cash, and credit cards.

Maybe you'd rather have an affordable armband that gives you full access to your phone without any pesky film in the way. The Matone 360° Rotatable Phone Armband is designed to give you easy accessibility while still keeping your phone secure. The strap is washable so you can remove it and clean it regularly. You'll also enjoy convenient storage for your keys as well as earphone cord storage that keeps things tangle-free. This phone armband is fully rotatable, so you can use and view your phone at any angle.

Don't want any parts of your precious Galaxy S20 exposed? We don't blame you. For that, there's the Innens Water Resistant Phone Armband, which offers full protection. It boasts a dual pocket design so that you'll have ample space for all of your miscellaneous items. This water-resistant phone armband also has an earphone jack so you can jam out while you work out. Regardless of what type of protection you're seeking, you'll be able to find a phone armband to guard your Galaxy S20.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.