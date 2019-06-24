Keeping an eye on your pets is one of the chores (and joys) of being a pet owner. It can be tough to do when you're away from home, though, which is one of the many reasons we chose the KAMTRON Pet Camera as one of our favorite pet gadgets. With two-way audio, night vision, and 1080p video, you can check in on your animals any time of day or night. There are other gadgets out there too to help with the challenges of owning a pet and these are some of our favorites.

Only the best for your pet

Helpful pet gadgets abound and make it easier than ever to challenge your dog, play with your cat, and find messes you didn't even know existed. When you want to check in with your animal friend while at work or on-the-go, my favorite gadget, the KAMTRON Pet Camera is the tool for you. The combination of night vision, two-way audio, and motion detecting sensors turn this simple camera into a powerful tool that provides company to your pet and peace of mind to you.

And you can keep your dog and home looking good with the FURminator. Available in a variety of styles to suit your dog (or cat's) coat and body size, this brilliant brush gently combs away loose hair on pets before the fur has a chance to settle on your floor.

