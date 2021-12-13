Best OnePlus 8 Cases 2022

The best OnePlus 8 cases keep your phone protected without covering up the beautiful design and delicate glass body. The Ringke Fusion X, for example, is our top pick to keep your OnePlus 8 safe from dings and scratches with its air-cushioned corners and clear back to show off the natural beauty of your device. Still, there are plenty of great cases available for the OnePlus 8 — including some of my other favorite case series on the market — so skip the basic in-box case and get you one of these!

Which best OnePlus 8 case should you choose?

Out of all these stellar picks, our favorite has to be the Ringke Fusion X for its mix of aggressive styling and protective transparent TPU. It's not for everyone, but I dig that rugged style and slim profile.

If you prefer to really show off the OnePlus 8's fantastic colors, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is the way to go. It offers all of the protection you need, while still allowing you to see the gorgeous colors of the new OnePlus 8.

And of course, if you're covering the back of your phone, you better be covering the front of it, too! There are plenty of great OnePlus 8 screen protectors to keep that touchscreen from shattering and forcing you to buy a new phone.