Best OnePlus 8 Cases 2022
The best OnePlus 8 cases keep your phone protected without covering up the beautiful design and delicate glass body. The Ringke Fusion X, for example, is our top pick to keep your OnePlus 8 safe from dings and scratches with its air-cushioned corners and clear back to show off the natural beauty of your device. Still, there are plenty of great cases available for the OnePlus 8 — including some of my other favorite case series on the market — so skip the basic in-box case and get you one of these!
Ringke Fusion X
Suppose you want to show off that Glacial Green or Interstellar Glow without leaving your phone exposed. The Fusion X combines a clear back with a robust bumper with air-cushioned corners. This is a divisive design, but I like it, especially that Green variant.
Tudia Merge Series
There aren't many heavy-duty cases out for the OnePlus 8 yet, but you shouldn't need to look further than the Merge Series, which is what my family has used to protect their phones for years without fail. There are even four colors to choose from.
Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case
If you want to show off the color of your OnePlus 8 but aren't a fan of Ringke's more militaristic look, Spigen makes its own clear case for the OnePlus 8. It's affordable, fits like a glove, and is well made like Spigen's other great cases.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro Series Case
This heavy-duty case has a built-in screen protector and kickstand, making it your one-stop-shop for all your OnePlus 8 protection needs. There are usually a few color variants that come out later on, but black goes with everything.
Bastmei Ultra Light
Need to add some grip and more color to your OnePlus 8 without adding any bulk? This very slim case comes in three very bold colors — and also black — and it should guard your new phone against scuffs, scratches, and slips.
Which best OnePlus 8 case should you choose?
Out of all these stellar picks, our favorite has to be the Ringke Fusion X for its mix of aggressive styling and protective transparent TPU. It's not for everyone, but I dig that rugged style and slim profile.
If you prefer to really show off the OnePlus 8's fantastic colors, the Spigen Ultra Hybrid Case is the way to go. It offers all of the protection you need, while still allowing you to see the gorgeous colors of the new OnePlus 8.
And of course, if you're covering the back of your phone, you better be covering the front of it, too! There are plenty of great OnePlus 8 screen protectors to keep that touchscreen from shattering and forcing you to buy a new phone.
