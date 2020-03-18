Maybe it's just me, but when I have to sit down in a leather chair for hours on end, my end gets a little overheated. Too much information? Maybe, butt I'm sure I'm not alone. That's why I like office chairs that have some or all of their surface covered in a mesh material to allow for greater airflow and heat dissipation. This SmugDesk chair offers the best of both worlds, incorporating mesh throughout the back support and headrest while still providing ample cushioning for your bottom and arms for those long Hangout calls or spreadsheet sessions. This chair perfectly balances executive styling with worker bee productivity.

A breath of fresh derrière SmugDesk Mesh Black Desk Chair With mesh breathability and high-density foam cushioning, this chair balances your diverse comfort needs. $93 at Amazon

Gets the job done

When I first started working from home full-time over a year ago, this AmazonBasics chair was my first home office purchase. It has continued to serve me well as a guest chair since I've now upgraded to a more fancy gaming chair. It's still just as comfortable and practical as the day I purchased it. The back and seat have adequate padding, and the armrests are comfortable as well. Assembly is an absolute snap. This chair is a little smaller than some of the others on this list, which is perfect for those more petite workers, or even as a child's homework chair.

Simple setup AmazonBasics Classic Leather Chair This versatile chair works just as well in the boardroom as in a kid's room. $77 at Amazon

High and mighty

I like this high-backed chair because it looks like something that could fit in equally well at a lawyer's office, a CEO's meeting room, or even a basic cubicle. The back is contoured to give your back support in just the right spots, and the seat is covered in black leather. Even though the Furmax High Back Office Chair below is positioned as a more elegant chair, to my eyes, this Devoko chair looks the classiest of any on our list. The chrome accents really shine and are sure to attract many compliments from your jealous coworkers.

Solid spinal support Devoko Office Desk Chair The Devoko Office Desk Chair offers subtle support and surprising comfort in a stylish package. $68 at Amazon

Get your rear in gear

Since you'll be spending so much of your time in an office chair, you probably want it to not only be comfortable but to have some flair or style to match your personality, right? If you're using the chair at home, you're going to want something that can be multipurpose for, say, some video game time. Welcome to the world of gaming chairs! Gamers have known for some time the benefits of good neck, lumbar, and bottom support, and now others are catching on. This version from Furmax not only comes in some fun accents like blue, red, and white, but you can get it in all black if you want the benefits of a gaming chair mixed with the stylings of a more professional working chair.

Game on! Furmax Office Gaming Chair The Furmax Office Gaming Chair presses all the right buttons for business and pleasure. $70 at Amazon

From architects to stand up desks

I remember visiting my dad's office when I was a boy and seeing all of the drafting desks and thinking that he and the other employees must be tired from standing up all the time. Spoiler, they also had high stools for when they wanted to rest. You know what? Those stools, or drafting chairs, were actually pretty comfy! This Mesh Drafting Chair from Office Star is particularly nice because it offers not only the enhanced airflow that mesh chairs are known for, but it can also be lowered down to a more average desk height. That means it is multifunctional and multipurpose! If you're one of the scores of stand-up desk faithful, it's worth your while to pick up a drafting chair like this for those moments when you need a break.

Is it drafty in here? Office Star Mesh Drafting Chair Whether raised up or lowered down, this drafting chair offers a comfortable respite from that standing desk lifestyle. $99 at Amazon

Executive throne

The High Back Office Chair from Furmax is probably what most people picture when they think of an executive desk chair. While it does sport that high-end look, it thankfully doesn't carry an executive price tag. What I like most about this chair is just how plush and comfy it looks. I can totally imagine collapsing into this luxurious chair and reading over reports or chatting with a colleague or client on the phone. The chair has an adjustable tilt control, allowing you to lean back up to 20 degrees, and while substantial, it can fit under any standard office desk. While it's a tad on the heavy side, its sturdy rolling wheels make it easy to move from desk to desk.