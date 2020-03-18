Best Office Chairs Under $100 Android Central 2020
Everyone who works in an office space, be it a corporate cubicle farm, a mom and pop shop, or a home office, knows that having a good office chair can make all the difference towards good posture and chronic pain. Unfortunately, not all of us have tons of cash lying around to invest in a $1,400 Herman Miller Aeron chair. We've compiled a list of some of the most affordable office chairs that you can find on Amazon, all $100 or less.
- Best Overall: SmugDesk Mesh Black Desk Chair
- Best Basic Chair: AmazonBasics Classic Leather Chair
- Spartan Support: Devoko Office Desk Chair
- Work Hard, Play Harder: Furmax Office Gaming Chair
- Drafted for Service: Office Star Mesh Drafting Chair
- Cushy for your Tushy: Furmax High Back Office Chair
Best Overall: SmugDesk Mesh Black Desk ChairStaff Pick
This chair from SmugDesk has a ventilated mesh upper section with a ventilated headrest. There's also lumbar support, padded armrests, and a high-density foam seat. It gives you the best of leather and a mesh chair in one.
Best Basic Chair: AmazonBasics Classic Leather Chair
Don't let this chair's low price and "basics" moniker fool you. It's padded for hours of comfortable seating and comes in three colors to match any decor.
Spartan Support: Devoko Office Desk Chair
This chair is a good fit for the board room or your home office and offers plenty of back support with its high contour back. The mixture of black leather and chrome gives it a slick, professional look.
Work Hard, Play Harder: Furmax Office Gaming Chair
Whether you need your chair to pull double duty or you just want your chair to have a little more personality, the Furmax Office Gaming Chair just might be for you. It's available in a professional-looking black or with red, blue, or white accents.
Drafted for Service: Office Star Mesh Drafting Chair
Many workers are shifting to a standing desk workspace, but even those who prefer to stand need to take a sitting break from time to time. This drafting chair from Office Star offers a comfortable compromise to the stand-up lifestyle.
Cushy for your Tushy: Furmax High Back Office Chair
If you prefer a more plush, professional look to your office chair, this offering from Furmax is an excellent choice. With a high back and cushioned faux leather finish, you'll look as good as you feel when sitting in this chair.
A mix of mesh and leather
Maybe it's just me, but when I have to sit down in a leather chair for hours on end, my end gets a little overheated. Too much information? Maybe, butt I'm sure I'm not alone. That's why I like office chairs that have some or all of their surface covered in a mesh material to allow for greater airflow and heat dissipation.
This SmugDesk chair offers the best of both worlds, incorporating mesh throughout the back support and headrest while still providing ample cushioning for your bottom and arms for those long Hangout calls or spreadsheet sessions. This chair perfectly balances executive styling with worker bee productivity.
A breath of fresh derrière
SmugDesk Mesh Black Desk Chair
With mesh breathability and high-density foam cushioning, this chair balances your diverse comfort needs.
Gets the job done
When I first started working from home full-time over a year ago, this AmazonBasics chair was my first home office purchase. It has continued to serve me well as a guest chair since I've now upgraded to a more fancy gaming chair. It's still just as comfortable and practical as the day I purchased it.
The back and seat have adequate padding, and the armrests are comfortable as well. Assembly is an absolute snap. This chair is a little smaller than some of the others on this list, which is perfect for those more petite workers, or even as a child's homework chair.
Simple setup
AmazonBasics Classic Leather Chair
This versatile chair works just as well in the boardroom as in a kid's room.
High and mighty
I like this high-backed chair because it looks like something that could fit in equally well at a lawyer's office, a CEO's meeting room, or even a basic cubicle. The back is contoured to give your back support in just the right spots, and the seat is covered in black leather.
Even though the Furmax High Back Office Chair below is positioned as a more elegant chair, to my eyes, this Devoko chair looks the classiest of any on our list. The chrome accents really shine and are sure to attract many compliments from your jealous coworkers.
Solid spinal support
Devoko Office Desk Chair
The Devoko Office Desk Chair offers subtle support and surprising comfort in a stylish package.
Get your rear in gear
Since you'll be spending so much of your time in an office chair, you probably want it to not only be comfortable but to have some flair or style to match your personality, right? If you're using the chair at home, you're going to want something that can be multipurpose for, say, some video game time. Welcome to the world of gaming chairs!
Gamers have known for some time the benefits of good neck, lumbar, and bottom support, and now others are catching on. This version from Furmax not only comes in some fun accents like blue, red, and white, but you can get it in all black if you want the benefits of a gaming chair mixed with the stylings of a more professional working chair.
Game on!
Furmax Office Gaming Chair
The Furmax Office Gaming Chair presses all the right buttons for business and pleasure.
From architects to stand up desks
I remember visiting my dad's office when I was a boy and seeing all of the drafting desks and thinking that he and the other employees must be tired from standing up all the time. Spoiler, they also had high stools for when they wanted to rest. You know what? Those stools, or drafting chairs, were actually pretty comfy!
This Mesh Drafting Chair from Office Star is particularly nice because it offers not only the enhanced airflow that mesh chairs are known for, but it can also be lowered down to a more average desk height. That means it is multifunctional and multipurpose! If you're one of the scores of stand-up desk faithful, it's worth your while to pick up a drafting chair like this for those moments when you need a break.
Is it drafty in here?
Office Star Mesh Drafting Chair
Whether raised up or lowered down, this drafting chair offers a comfortable respite from that standing desk lifestyle.
Executive throne
The High Back Office Chair from Furmax is probably what most people picture when they think of an executive desk chair. While it does sport that high-end look, it thankfully doesn't carry an executive price tag.
What I like most about this chair is just how plush and comfy it looks. I can totally imagine collapsing into this luxurious chair and reading over reports or chatting with a colleague or client on the phone. The chair has an adjustable tilt control, allowing you to lean back up to 20 degrees, and while substantial, it can fit under any standard office desk. While it's a tad on the heavy side, its sturdy rolling wheels make it easy to move from desk to desk.
Plush postieror
Furmax High Back Office Chair
A chair with the look, feel, and styling demanded by an executive for a price affordable to a drone.
Sit down and take notice
Let's face it, most of us need to work, and for many of us, that work requires sitting down for extended periods. Not all of us can afford to splurge on office furniture, but we still want to find a chair that is supportive, stylish, and durable. Out of all the office chairs under $100 that I looked at, my favorite was the SmugDesk Mesh Black Desk Chair. To me, it offers the perfect balance of breathability, cushioning, and visual appeal.
If you're someone who uses a standing desk most of the day, but still needs a place to rest now and then, I recommend you take a look at a drafting chair like this one from Office Star. Alternatively, if you want a little more flair in your work life, or if you need an excellent multipurpose chair, consider getting something like the Furmax Office Gaming Chair.
Don't let your budget be the limiting factor when searching for an office chair. The only thing holding you back here is your imagination!
