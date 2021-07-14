Best Nokia G10 & G20 cases Android Central 2021

Nokia makes some of the best affordable Android phones out there. The phone maker refreshed its G-series of budget phones with the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 early 2021. While the entry-level G10 isn't as well-equipped as the G20, both phones have identical body shapes and sizes. This means that you can use the same cover on either phone. To help you pick the best Nokia G10 and G20 cases, we've summed up the top options available to you now.

Built like a tank : Sucnakp Impact Resistant Protective Cover for Nokia G10 and G20 No phone case is 100% protective, but this Sucnakp Impact Resistant Protective Cover comes close to that. It'll keep your Nokia G10 and G20 safe in sound in its cool armor. $9 at Amazon The transparent option : FZZSZS Slim Translucent Case for Nokia G10 Clear cases are a great choice if you want to show off your Nokia G10 or G20's design. The FZZSZS Slim Translucent Case fits both phones and displays their naked bodies while minimizing risks. $5 at Amazon Cheap and cheerful : YZKJSZ Soft Gel Case for Nokia G20 For the artsy folks on a budget, this Soft Gel Case from YZKJSZ is a wonderful pick. It won't bulk up your Nokia G10 and G20, but it'll offer light protection. $5 at Amazon Neapolitan flavors : Leathercase Retro Wallet Case with Credit Card Slots for Nokia G10 If you love retro ice-cream parlors and anything to do with the 60s, this colorful Leathercase Retro Wallet Case with Credit Card Slots will make your day. It's also got a flip case to shield your Nokia G10 and G20 and doubles as a wallet. $7 at Amazon Sleek and durable : Futanwei Carbon Fiber Pattern Hard Flip Case for Nokia, G10 Nokia G20 The Nokia G10 and G20 both come in beautiful shades but not green. On the other hand, this sleek Futanwei Carbon Fiber Pattern Hard Flip Case features a carbon fiber pattern in an elegant dark green finish. $14 at Amazon For business persons : Shantime Oxford Leather Wallet Case for Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 We all know some phone cases can be a bit too flashy for corporate settings. Business professionals can opt for the Shantime Oxford Leather Wallet Case to cover their Nokia G10 and G20 phones in professional garb. It can also accommodate credit cards and cash, eliminating the need for a separate wallet. $13 at Amazon Classy in black : Kwmobile Smooth Flexible Phone Cover in Black for Nokia G20, G10 Coat your Nokia G10 and G20 in a smooth layer with the Kwmobile Smooth Flexible Phone Cover. It comes in a classy black shade and is made of a flexible TPU material. $9 at Amazon Tough as nails : Osophter Shock-Absorption Flexible Cover for Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 The Osophter Shock-Absorption Flexible Cover captures the essence of midnight with its rich navy hues. This Nokia G10 and G20 cover isn't just a good looker, though. It's shock-absorbent and sturdy as well. $9 at Amazon Pink leather doesn't get cuter : DAMONDY Leather Wallet Flip Case in Pink for Nokia G10, Nokia G20 DAMONDY offers a cute pink option if you're looking for something fun and trendy for your Nokia G10 and G20. This Leather Wallet Flip Case is a wise choice as it has many card slots and a kickstand. $13 at Amazon It has a window! : Shantime Wood Grain Leather Case with Window for Nokia G10 and G20 Shantime's deep purple Wood Grain Leather Case is divine to look at. You don't have to keep flipping the front cover to check the time either. It has a cutout on the front, acting as a "window" to your Nokia G10 or G20. $13 at Amazon A premium wallet case : DAMONDY Magnetic Folio Leather Wallet Cover Nokia G10 and G20 This Leather Wallet Cover for the Nokia G10 and G20 promises extra security for your phone's screen. There's a magnetic folio cover on top that always stays in place. DAMONDY took things up a notch by using premium red leather and adding glossy embossments for style. $11 at Amazon

Protect and serve

Nokia may be famous for its longevity and long-lasting build quality, but you shouldn't leave it to chance. Instead, get your Nokia G10 and G20 all decked out in trendy and functional covers to keep them in mint condition. If you want an unusual color and durability under the belt, go for the dark green Futanwei Carbon Fiber Pattern Hard Flip Case. It's sleek, durable, and looks fantastic.

If green isn't your style, the Shantime Wood Grain Leather Case with Window for Nokia G10 and G20 is available in a deep shade of purple. It has a woodgrain texture that looks snazzy and a rectangular cutout on the folio cover, allowing you to see the date and time without uncovering your Nokia phone. However, this does expose a part of the screen and if you want something more rugged, choose the heavy-duty Sucnakp Impact Resistant Protective Cover instead.

Nokia has promised that the G10 and G20 will be getting three years of major platform updates. This means that you'll get Android 11 out of the box that will eventually be upgraded to Android 12 and then Android 13 in the future. So it's best to take care of your Nokia phone and elongate its lifespan by buying the best phone case.