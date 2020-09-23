Best Microsoft Surface Duo Case Android Central 2020

Now that you've received your new dual-screened phone, you'll likely want to find the best Microsoft Surface Duo case. There are a slew of great Surface Duo accessories already available, but the case options are pretty slim for the time being. Since this is a new device, we are expecting more of a selection as time marches on. But for now, these are the best Surface Duo cases you can get today.

The best Surface Duo cases protect everything

Since the Microsoft Surface Duo is not your traditional smartphone, you won't find many "traditional" cases for it. Microsoft understood the need for some type of protection, and that's why the Surface Duo Bumper is our favorite case. It protects the the edges of the Surface Duo while also aiming to keep scratches off of the outer casing, even when placed on a table or desk.

If you want to step things up a bit, and add even more protection to the Surface Duo, what better way than to get a case from Otterbox. The Otterbox Theorem is a wonderful option that even has a built-in slot for your Surface Pen, along with a credit card or ID. The case folds out, making it easy to prop up your Surface Duo, and then folds back up when it's time to get going.