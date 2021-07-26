Best keyboards for Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE might be a tablet, but add a keyboard to the equation, and it's a full-on workhorse that can be used as an on-the-go laptop. With its octa-core processor, 5G connectivity, 10,090mAh battery, 12.4-inch display, slim form factor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 64 or 128GB storage (add up to 1TB via optional microSD card), this tablet can keep up with even the most demanding tasks or entertainment needs. Add the inclusion of an S Pen in the box along with Samsung DeX compatibility, and this is a feature-rich tablet worth investing in a keyboard to get the most out of it. If you have decided to opt for this new tablet over the smaller Galaxy Tab S7, here are the best keyboards for Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

A perfect match : Samsung Keyboard Book Cover Staff Pick Not surprisingly, the best keyboard for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is the official Samsung Keyboard Book Cover. It's designed to be used specifically with this device and the Tab S7+ and boasts a slim design, easy installation via magnets, and a dedicated compartment for the S Pen. It doesn't get more perfect than a keyboard that was tailor-made for the device. See at Samsung Basic and reliable : SPARIN Tablet Keyboard Designed to work with almost any Bluetooth-enabled tablet or smartphone, this keyboard doesn't come with a case, so you'll need to use your own to prop the tablet up. Finished in basic black, it's thin and light enough to pop into your backpack or briefcase along with the Tab S7 FE and can run for up to 30 days of continuous use and half a year with automatic sleep mode. However, keep in mind that the tablet is powered by a pair of AAA batteries that aren't included, so you'll need to grab a pack as well. $18 at Amazon Magnetic attachment : Foluu Keyboard Case Just like the official Samsung case, this keyboard comes housed in a smart case cover that connects magnetically to sleep/wake the device when it's opened or closed. The keyboard attaches via magnets and is detachable so that you can use it with or without the folio cover. Available in black or grey, it can connect wirelessly via Bluetooth or microUSB. $50 at Amazon Touch of elegance : YSMILE Keyboard Case Add a touch of elegance to your tablet with this keyboard and case combo. The case, available in three colors, is made of durable PU leather, while the keyboard can run for up to 60 hours per charge of its built-in Lithium polymer battery. Adjust the angle for watching movies, writing, or surfing the web and conveniently store your S Pen at the top. $27 at Amazon Light up your life : Coastacloud Backlit Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard This highly rated portable wireless Bluetooth keyboard comes with seven backlight colors from which you can choose to complement your gaming, workday, or whatever activity you have going on. There's also three levels of brightness so you can see things clearly while burning the midnight oil or have a bit of extra light in a dim room during the day. It even comes with a stand holder that can accomodate the tablet and prop it up at multiple angles. $20 at Amazon Trusted brand : Logitech K480 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard You can't go wrong with any computer peripheral from Logitech, and this keyboard is no exception. While it has an integrated stand, it's also too short to accommodate the tablet in landscape mode, but you can use it to prop the device up in portrait orientation. Use the Easy-Switch dial to toggle among your tablet, smartphone, and other Bluetooth devices. $35 at Amazon

Which Galaxy Tab S7 FE case should you choose?

There has long been a debate over whether a tablet can truly replace a laptop for some workers, allowing them to get everything done that they need to without having to invest hundreds, even thousands, of dollars into an expensive laptop. When looking at premium devices like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it certainly seems possible. But a major part of the equation is adding a keyboard to that set-up.

Ideally, the best keyboard for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE would be a Bluetooth variety that can connect wirelessly to the tablet. But the all-around best set-up is a keyboard case that includes both a protective folio and a built-in and removable keyboard. There's no question that Samsung's own Book Cover is the perfect companion to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. They go together like peanut butter and jelly.

But really, you can use any universal Bluetooth keyboard with the device if you just want physical keys that will make typing reports and doing other keyboard-related activities easier. Keep in mind that if you're still mulling over whether or not to upgrade from the Galaxy Tab S6 to the Galaxy Tab S7, the keyboards without cases on this list will work with both, so you can grab one and decide later.