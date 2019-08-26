Best Galaxy Note 10 Hole Punch Wallpapers Android Central 2019

Like the Galaxy S10, the new Note 10 and Note 10+ have hole punch cameras in the front display. Unlike the S10 series, though, the powerhouse phablets have centered hole punches, which means that while there are some slight differences between the proportions of the hole, it's easier to make a hole punch wallpaper that fits more models compared to the S10 and S10+. It's still early days, but there are some decent offerings from Samsung and a number of enterprising redditors in /r/note10wallpapers. Here are the best of the bunch.

Let your nerd flags fly!

It's still early days and we'll be updating this roundup as we come across — or create — more wallpapers in the coming weeks and months, but right now, there's still some pretty bang up options that can let you showcase your fandoms freely. The Avengers Pack is a great option for anyone who's still riding the Endgame high, and if you're prepping your phone for a trip to Galaxy's Edge, there's always the Stormtroopers.

On the more subtle end of the spectrum, one of the Samsung Themes hole punch wallpapers called Lights Will Guide You Home gives off vibes from two classic Disney films: Hercules and the Whole New World getaway in Aladdin. I'm all for undercover nerdy, and this is just a delightfully cool-toned wallpaper to boot.

