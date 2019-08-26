Best Galaxy Note 10 Hole Punch Wallpapers Android Central 2019
Like the Galaxy S10, the new Note 10 and Note 10+ have hole punch cameras in the front display. Unlike the S10 series, though, the powerhouse phablets have centered hole punches, which means that while there are some slight differences between the proportions of the hole, it's easier to make a hole punch wallpaper that fits more models compared to the S10 and S10+. It's still early days, but there are some decent offerings from Samsung and a number of enterprising redditors in /r/note10wallpapers. Here are the best of the bunch.
Go the distance: Lights Will Guide You Home
This wallpaper is easily the best of the small pack of hole punch wallpapers available on the Samsung Themes store. It gives me some strong Hercules vibes between the rocky seaside mountains and the temple at the top. No chance, no way, I won't say I'm in love — with this wallpaper.
Go retro: Play That Tune
This is another of Samsung's hole punch wallpapers, with a warm color palette and a cute little gramophone playing what I can only imagine is a happy little song that makes you want to dance. I mean just look at its little smiley face and the magic sparkles around the notes.
Are you satisfied with your care?: Baymax by u/dabig_OG
I could use a personal healthcare companion, and while this Baymax won't give me lollipops or take me flying across the city in sick body armor, it can cheer up my day with its chubby marshmallow look and adorable tilted head look of curiosity.
All the right angles: Modified Geometry (Note 10+) by u/etcharrrbee
This blue, red, and black mosaic of a geometric wallpaper has a fire-and-ice to it, and the darkened segments at the top allow the camera to hide without throwing off the feel of the piece. It's abstract but fun, letting a circle hide inside triangles and squares.
SQUIRREL!: Up by u/MarcusMaciel
This is a delightfully fun crop of awesome artist Jerrod Maruyama's UP piece from 2010, settling the camera inside Kevin's eye. This wallpaper is a cheery way to remind yourself every hum-drum day that Adventure is Out There just waiting for you.
Reading is essential: Book Shelf by u/fistwielder
While slogging through the daily grind, if you need a little peek of serenity and comfort to get you through, this wallpaper with its cozy bookshelf and muted natural palette makes me want to curl up with a good book or ten and hide.
Still worthy: Avengers Pack by u/EienFr
This collection features the classic Avengers trinity and everyone's favorite neighborhood Iron Spider facing off against diabolical villains and lens flares. I'm having trouble deciding which one of these I like most, but the Thor one is pretty undeniably badass. Cue the Led Zepplin, please!
Put the putter away: Golf Green by u/Bradles4444
I'm usually not much of one for sports wallpapers, but honestly, this is probably one of the better uses of a hole punch I've seen, especially because you can use it with both the Note and S10 lines. If you can't get out to the greens often enough, this wallpaper can help scratch the itch.
All hail the Empire: Stormtrooper (re-cropped) by u/jason11497
Stormtroopers may not always have the best aim or the strongest minds, but they're loyal, they're organized, and at least they can look cool in wallpapers like this one. The next time I get stopped by a patrol at the Black Spire Outpost, maybe this wall can keep me from getting arrested.
Let your nerd flags fly!
It's still early days and we'll be updating this roundup as we come across — or create — more wallpapers in the coming weeks and months, but right now, there's still some pretty bang up options that can let you showcase your fandoms freely. The Avengers Pack is a great option for anyone who's still riding the Endgame high, and if you're prepping your phone for a trip to Galaxy's Edge, there's always the Stormtroopers.
On the more subtle end of the spectrum, one of the Samsung Themes hole punch wallpapers called Lights Will Guide You Home gives off vibes from two classic Disney films: Hercules and the Whole New World getaway in Aladdin. I'm all for undercover nerdy, and this is just a delightfully cool-toned wallpaper to boot.
