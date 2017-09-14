Keep your Note 8 well protected with a rugged case!
The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here, and as expected it sports a gorgeous (and ginormous) all-glass design.
It's big, it's expensive, and no matter what phone makers say about the ruggedness of Gorilla Glass 5 it may shatter on you if it takes a nasty fall.
If you lead an active life (or just know you're prone to dropping your phone) you may need something a bit more heavy duty than your average case.
- Supcase Unicorn Beetle Shield Series Case
- UAG Plasma Rugged Case
- Spigen Tough Armor Case
- Zizo Static Series Case
- OtterBox Commuter Series Case
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Shield Series Case
Are you the type that can't be trusted with nice things? Needs to keep your phone fully encased in plastic to protect it from yourself? No judgments here — the first step is admitting you have a problem.
The next step is finding the right solution, which just might be the mighty rugged Supcase Unicorn Beetle Shield Series case. Combining a polycarbonate outer shell with a flexible and shock-absorbing TPU sleeve, this case goes an extra step further by including a built-in screen protector around front to prevent scratches from ruining your Note 8's display.
It's otherwise a pretty standard design for a rugged case — beefy in the corners where it needs to be yet slim and sporty enough as to not turn your phone into a thick brick of plastic. You can get yours from Amazon for just $20.
UAG Plasma Rugged Case
The go-to rugged case for many smartphone users, the UAG Plasma is a rugged and lightweight case that's arguably the coolest looking case on this list — although that's always a matter of personal opinion.
It's a remarkably slim case with a great amount of texture and ridges along the side edges and back to assist with in-hand grip. With reinforced corners to take the brunt of any falls that also provides relief from your screen when you put your phone face down, this is a case style that's been perfected over the years to offer maximum protection for premium devices such as the Note 8. It's also thin enough to remain compatible for NFC and Qi wireless charging functionality.
But you will pay a somewhat steep price for all that premium design and build quality — $30 for some color options and up to $55 for the all-black model. Completely justifiable for smartphone peace of mind.
Spigen Tough Armor Case
Spigen always offers a wide array of case options, but if you're looking for something rugged look no further than the Tough Armor case.
It offers the rugged dual-layer protection you want while keeping the outer shell clean with a matte finish and a kickstand that's there if you need it, but otherwise kept flush with the back of the case and out of the way. It's all shock absorbing TPU around the top and corners — the main areas to take the brunt of a fall — with a polycarbonate shell around the back. If you're worried about adding a bunch of bulk to your phone, you can rest easy with the Spigen Tough Armor — it adds only 2.5mm of girth to the back of the Note 8. The buttons along the side are covered as you'd expect and kept flush with the design of the case, with the power button given some extra texture so you can always find it.
The Tough Armor is available in five different color options, with the base model (in black) starting at $16.99.
Zizo Static Series Case
Some case makers add a whole bunch of "stylish" accents to the back of their case — Zizo is one such company.
These cases sure stand out from the rest of the pack with sharp angles around the corners and all the ridges and textures on the backside. Whether you like the look of these cases or not is a matter of personal taste, but there's no denying that all those ridges will help with your grip and if it still manages to slip out of your hands it should survive most drops. There's also a pop-out kickstand which is always a handy feature.
The Zizo Static Series is available in seven different color combinations, all for the low price of $11.
OtterBox Commuter Series Case
OtterBox is one of the most trusted brands for offering rugged cases that are always backed by great customer service.
The OtterBox Commuter Series balances its dual-layer design while maintaining a fairly compact form for a rugged case. It's compatible with screen protectors (of course OtterBox recommends their own brand) and features a generous lip around the screen to protect the display from scuffs and scratches.
At $50 you may need to justify it as a practical way to ensure your ridiculously expensive Note 8 meets an untimely end. Backed by OtterBox's limited lifetime warranty, you can buy with confidence.
What's your top pick for heavy duty cases?
How are you planning to keep the Note 8 safe? Or maybe you're one of those rebels who forgoes a case — even with a phone that costs nearly $1000. Plead your case in the comments below!
Reader comments
Go spigen are go home haha ..but I do love there cases an the price I usually get their thin cases but I might look into to this one being that the note 8 is already a big ass phone
I use Supcase for my devices. The prices is great. I use to purchase Otterbox or Ballistic cases, but the prices are to expensive. Their cases are never ready when the phones are released. Supcase is a little slow this year for the Note 8. I should be receiving mine today, and the other one on Tuesday. They were available for the Note 7 right away.
I will be checking out a few starting later today but assuming the cases I tried with my SG8+, I will be waiting for Vena's vCommute, Wallet Flip Case. It protects well, holds at least 2 cc's securely and the magnetic flap on the back converts into a great landscape stand while also allowing me to attach the phone to my magnetic car mount without having to add a metal disc to the back. A very versatile case that delivered on each of its features.
It sucks Ballistic cases makers didn't make neither case for the s8 or note8 after the note 7 they stop producing for Samsung
The number one question I have for any modern smartphone case is no longer, "Whether it's waterproof?" It's, "Does still allow for wireless charging?"
Can that be confirmed for all the choices above?
My S7 charges wirelessly thru the spigen plasma case, not quite as well as without. However after a few drops the curved screen is cracked on two corners...the case probably helped somewhat bit the design allows the screen to contact hard concrete a little too easily...the phone pops out of the case if dropped screen side down
That should be UAG plasma, not spigen
I got the Caseology Legion series. I won't have the phone until tomorrow, but reviews say that it works with the wireless charger.