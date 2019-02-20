The Samsung Galaxy S10 has arrived and with it a huge wave of new accessories for Samsung's latest flagships. We're bound to add and replace accessories to this list as the release and review cycle rolls on, but for those who are pre-ordering their new phone on day one and want the right accessories out of the box, these are the best options including the Whitestone Dome Glass screen protector which is certified to work with Samsung's new in-display fingerprint sensor or perennial favorites like the Anker PowerCore 20100 power bank that's also handy for charging other devices on the go.
One-piece TPU case
Olixar Faux Leather Back case
Olixar is always pretty good about having cases available to order on the same release date as new Samsung phones. This TPU case offers a leather-like texture on the back to provide enhanced grip and a nice look to it, and is one of the best options available on day one.
Minimalist protection
Anccer Ultra Thin Fit case
I know there are some people out there who don't like to put a case on their brand new phone. To those people, I implore you to consider this ultra thin case. It won't add any unnecessary bulk to your phone, but it will keep it safe from pocket scuffs and scratches — or worse. It's also available in colors to match the available phone colors.
All-in-one wallet case
Torubia Leather Flip Case
The Samsung Galaxy S10 is a big phone, so adding a wallet case makes sense if it means freeing up space in your pants pocket or bag by keeping all your cash and important cards with your phone. This case is available in four colors and offers three card slots along with a pocket for cash and receipts, and It also folds over into a kickstand for watching media.
Keep it charged
Samsung USB-C Fast Charging Adapter
Whether you've owned previous Samsung phones before or are buying a Galaxy phone for the first time it's always nice to have a spare charging brick. Shipped direct from Samsung (so you know it's legit) this wall charger supports up to 25W adaptive fast charging speeds and also ships with a USB-C cable.
Reliable portable power
Anker PowerCore 20100+ portable battery
Samsung has included a bigger battery with all of its S10 devices — but if you're a Pokémon Go player or generally a heavy smartphone user you already know the value of a reliable and pocketable battery pack. Anker's PowerCore+ battery pack is a good combination of portability while also packing enough battery power for multiple top-ups for your phone.
Samsung's wireless charging pad
Samsung Qi Certified Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible Stand
Samsung is expected to unveil a brand new wireless charger alongside the Galaxy S10 — which means we should see deeper discounts for the stylish convertible Qi charging pad release alongside last year's flagships. Each charging pad comes with its own adaptive fast charging wall charger and is designed to look great in your choice of black or tan.
Charge fast in the car
AUKEY USB-C Car Charger
Aukey's car charger supports USB-C PD which will let you charge your Galaxy S10 quite fast with the USB-C to USB-C cable included with the car charger. The secondary USB-A port features Quick Charge 3.0 technology so you'll be able to charge up a second device or let your passenger charge their phone, too.
Mount your S10 in your car
iOttie One Touch 4 Universal car mount
The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is the most popular car mount in the world thanks to its durability and dependability. Position your phone at just about any angle you'd ever want thanks to the One Touch 4's telescoping, rotating mounting arm which can be mounted to your car's dashboard or windshield.
Certified to work
Whitestone Dome Glass tempered glass screen protector
Whitestone has made huge waves in the accessory space with its high-priced premium Dome Glass screen protectors. For the S10, they're the first tempered glass screen protector that is certified to work well with Samsung's new in-display fingerprint sensor, so for that reason alone, they're worth recommending.
Load up your favorite media
Samsung 128GB EVO Plus microSD card
Samsung has once again upped the game by including 128GB as the low-end amount of storage on each new model of the S10. That should be more than enough for most, but if you want to double your storage or import a ton of media to your phone, Samsung's own microSD cards are reliable and affordably priced.
Superior wired audio
Audio Technica ATH M50X
Props to Samsung for preserving the 3.5mm headphone jack along with continuing to include decent AKG earbuds in the box with each phone. If you want a great wired listening experience with your new phone you should check out the ATH M50X from Audio Technica, which offer audiophile levels of sound quality at a wallet-friendly price.
The best of Bluetooth headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 (Series II)
Featuring arguably the best active noise cancellation for Bluetooth headphones, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II are perfect whether you're a frequent air traveler, got a noisy commute to work each day, or just enjoy the tones and comfort of a well-designed set of headphones. If you're buying a Galaxy S10 at launch, you may as well pair that new phone with some top-notch headphones.
You can be sure that we will be updating this list with the best accessories as they are announced, including all the best accessories and connected products released by Samsung alongside the Galaxy S10. I would recommend getting the Aukey USB-C car charger if you don't already have a quality USB car charger in your vehicle, and keeping things in the car the iOttie One Touch 4 car mount is a great way to keep your phone safely accessible for maps and music while you drive.
