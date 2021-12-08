Best Galaxy Note 10 Accessories in 2022
The Galaxy Note 10 already comes with a pretty awesome accessory, the S Pen. But it won't keep your phone safe, help keep your battery charged, or enhance your enjoyment of music and other media. For that, you'll want to peruse our list of the best accessories to pair with your brand new Note 10.
Spigen Neo Hybrid
No matter what phone we're talking about, one of our all-time favorite cases is the Spigen Neo Hybrid. The Neo Hybrid shines on the Note 10, keeping the phone safe and secure while also looking quite nice (especially in the Burgundy color shown here). It's also thin, lightweight, and is easy on the wallet.
Samsung S-View Flip Cover
Samsung's S-View Flip Cover is always a winner, and this year's design is particularly unique. The folio-style isn't anything new, but the right edge is transparent and lets you interact with your phone to answer calls, control your music, or see the time and notifications at a glance.
Spigen Liquid Crystal
If you were lucky enough to snag yourself a Note 10 with that beautiful Aura Glow, you're probably going to want to show it off. Spigen's Liquid Crystal is a fantastic clear case that looks virtually invisible on your phone but still offers top-notch protection against drops.
Samsung Wireless Charger Stand 15W
If you want the absolute best wireless charging speeds for your new Note 10, Samsung's own 15W wireless charging stand is your best bet. It's not cheap, but that's because there's a lot of tech inside this little stand. Charge your phone vertically or horizontally, cool down your phone with a fan, and change the fan speed and LED strength.
Anker PowerWave 15
Anker's PowerWave 15 wireless charging solution is no-frills but delivers powerful 10W charging to all Samsung phones, and up to 15W with the right AC adapter. It has an anti-slip surface so your glass Note 10 won't fall off, and it's powerful enough to deliver a charge through a thick case.
iOttie Easy One Touch 4
The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 is my go-to car mount because it works with practically all phones, even behemoths like the Note 10. It's proven to be durable and dependable no matter the temperatures outside or in the car. The quick one-touch lock and release works great, and the telescopic arm lets you position the phone right where you need it.
Anker PowerCore Speed 20000 PD + 30W PD Wall Charger Bundle
Anker's PowerCore battery packs are among the best products available for keeping your devices charged on the go. With this bundle, you get a 20000mAh battery pack with up to 24W output, a 30W wall charger, a USB-C to C cable, and a handy travel pouch. Perfect for frequent travelers who dread low battery warnings.
Whitestone Dome Glass
When it comes to smartphone screen protection, the Whitestone Dome Glass is your most premium option. This kit includes a phone holder and UV light that ensures perfect full coverage on installation. Once installed, you'll get that glass hand feel without any image distortion or harsh edges.
Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector (2-pack)
For those who are okay with film screen protectors, Spigen offers a two-pack that are guaranteed to work with cases. The downside is that the wet installation process takes time and can be hard to line up perfectly, but it helps if you install the screen protector with your phone in a case.
Samsung Galaxy Buds
The Samsung Galaxy Buds are the most convenient way to enjoy wireless music with your Note 10. It's easy to pair and easy to keep them charged with the charging case. That same case can also be charged using reverse wireless charging using the back of your Note 10.
Sony WH-1000XM3
These over-ear wireless headphones from Sony are a favorite around these parts for several reasons. Most importantly, they're super comfortable and sound great along with active noise cancellation. They last up to 30 hours on a full charge and fold up to a neat, compact package. It's a worthwhile investment for travelers and audiophiles alike.
Speck GrabTab
Among the plethora of cell phone holder designs out there, I like the Speck GrabTab design for larger phones. It's because it needs a lot of flat surface area to adhere and the Note 10 sure has plenty to spare. The middle strip folds up to form a loop you can slip your finger through or use as a kickstand for watching media.
The right accessories for how you use your phone
There's no getting around the fact that the Galaxy Note 10 is an expensive investment. It's a worthwhile investment if you value the features it brings to the table. But it's a device that you'll want to protect and accessorize in a way that suits how you use a phone.
Some folks are just fine going without a case. But if you know you're prone to drop your phone, we'd recommend getting the Spigen NeoHybrid to keep it safe from harm. The Spigen design does that without adding too much extra bulk to an already large phone. For those who value the look and appearance of your device, the Spigen Liquid Crystal will serve you just as well while preserving your view.
Lastly, we'd also recommend checking out the Samsung Galaxy Buds if you're looking for a great pair of wireless earbuds. Not only do they team up perfectly with Samsung's own phones for pairing and charging, but they also perform quite well with six hours of battery life, active noise canceling, and affordable pricing.
