Best Ergonomic Office Equipment in 2021: Best Chair, Keyboard, Mouse to Work From Home

Working from home can be a daunting thing if you've never done it before, but truth be told, it doesn't have to be. In fact, as someone that's been working from home for a few years, it can be great. However, that does come with a big caveat — you need the right gear. Specifically, you need to invest in an ergonomic chair, keyboard, and mouse. That might seem like a lot, but trying to work from a dining room chair and using the cheapest mouse will put an endless strain on your body. To prevent that from happening, here's the gear we recommend picking up.

Chairs

Keyboards

Mice

Don't underestimate the importance of ergonomics

Even if working from home is just a temporary thing for you, we still think it's worth investing in some ergonomic gear. You don't necessarily have to buy a new chair, keyboard, and mouse this very second, but it's worth considering if you want to get the most out of your situation.

When it comes to chairs, the Smugdesk Ergonomic Mesh Chair is a rock-solid purchase. It has fantastic lumbar support, a multifunction headrest, high-quality mesh, and is relatively affordable considering everything it has to offer.

Microsoft comes out on top for the keyboard section, with the Microsoft Sculpt being the best overall keyboard for your home office. The split design is a staple for ergonomic keyboards, as it offers a more natural and pain-free typing experience once you get the hang of it. Add that together with the generous palm rest, and it does a great job at justifying its price.

And, of course, there's the Logitech MX Master 3 as the mouse champ. This is a staple piece of gear for a lot of people that work from home, and there's a good reason for that. The MX Master 3 feels great in the hand, is incredibly precise, and has tons of ways for you to customize it to ensure your workflow is as smooth as can be.