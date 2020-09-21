Best Ergonomic Office Chair Android Central 2020

If you're like me and spend about 80% of your day sitting down at a computer, then I encourage you to pick up one of the best ergonomic office chairs available. Self-care is more important than ever these days, and that extends to your back, neck, and, well, bottom. Repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome get a lot of attention, but to me, there's nothing worse than sitting in a lousy chair all day and having my back go out. These ergonomic office chairs should help prevent that kind of outcome for you.

Choose your ergonomic chair with care

It has long been advised that we all should take better care of our necks and backs while we work or relax. However, now that so many of us are spending much of our working lives in makeshift home offices, couches, and kitchen tables, it's never been more important to have a good, ergonomic office chair in which to sit.

We went with the SMUGDESK High Back Mesh Office Chair as our top pick because it provides most of the benefits of some of the best office chairs available, but at an extremely accessible price point.

Another chair that we really like is the GTRACING Gaming Chair. It comes in colors well-suited for the office or the home, and it's just a known fact that gamers know comfort when they see it.

Heck, even if you are one of the growing numbers of folks who prefer a stand-up desk, having an ergonomic office chair is essential for those times when you need to take sit breaks or just rest.