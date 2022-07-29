Best ergonomic office chair 2022

If you're like me and spend about 80% of your day sitting down at a computer, then I encourage you to pick up one of the best ergonomic office chairs available. Self-care is more important than ever these days, and that extends to your back, neck, and, well, bottom.

Repetitive stress injuries like carpal tunnel syndrome get a lot of attention, but to me, there's nothing worse than sitting in a lousy chair all day and having my back go out. These ergonomic office chairs should help prevent that kind of outcome for you.

SMUGDESK High Back Mesh Office Chair Best Overall SMUGDESK produces a variety of quality, affordable office furniture, so it should come as no surprise that one of its ergonomic chairs tops our list here. Not only does it come with a lumbar pillow and neck support, but the adjustable height chair can also tilt up to 120 degrees. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) GTRACING Gaming Chair Gamers get it No one knows better than gamers how important proper ergonomics are to a good chair, and virtually every gaming chair available these days reflects that. One of our favorites is this model from GTRACING, which features adjustable armrests, head, and lumbar pillows, and can even recline up to 170 degrees for those times when you need a quick cat nap. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) BestOffice Ergonomic Office Chair For the Executive This chair offers a more conventional style that is equally well-suited to the business or home office. It features a high back and plush padding that can make the pain of sitting through that next marathon meeting or Zoom call all the more bearable. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Defy Desk Ergonomic Kneeling Chair Take a knee If the last chair was uber-conventional, then call this pick a bit unconventional. Kneeling chairs have long been popular among the health-conscious, and they're starting to trickle their way into the office due to how they can improve your posture and potentially boost your performance. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) SMUGDESK Ergonomic Office Chair Basic back support This is the second SMUGDESK chair on our list, but we don't mean to be smug about it. It's just a good, quality chair with a breathable mesh back and built-in lumbar support. It's great as a first or second chair, or something to put around the conference table. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Hbada Ergonomic Office Chair Stormtrooper-inspired Gaming chairs may get all the attention, but for my money, this is one of the coolest-looking chairs that I've ever seen. It looks like something that might be around the table on the Death Star, but its adjustable armrests, high back, and excellent lower back support are firmly rooted here on Earth. View at Amazon (opens in new tab) YAHEETECH Ergonomic Mesh Chair Fashion forward This reminds me of a chair that Don Draper would sit in if Mad Men were cast today. It sports a leather headrest and seat cushion framing a lumbar-supported mesh back. I'm not cool enough to pull off this look, but you probably are! View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Furmax Mid-Back Lumbar Chair Budget-friendly If you're like most people, and money is an issue, then you can't go wrong with this basic back supporter from Furmax. It features built-in lumbar support with mesh backing, and you can pick up two or three of these chairs for the price of one from many on this list.

Choose your ergonomic office chair with care

It has long been advised that we all should take better care of our necks and backs while we work or relax. However, now that so many of us are spending much of our working lives in makeshift home offices, couches, and kitchen tables, it's never been more important to have a good, ergonomic office chair to sit in.

We went with the SMUGDESK High Back Mesh Office Chair as our top pick because it provides most of the benefits of some of the best office chairs available, but at an extremely accessible price point.

Another chair that we really like is the GTRACING Gaming Chair. It comes in colors well-suited for the office or the home, and gamers often know comfort when they see it.

Heck, even if you are one of the growing numbers of folks who prefer a stand-up desk, having an ergonomic office chair is essential for those times when you need to take sit breaks or just rest.