Your dog isn't just your trusty companion. He's a full-fledged member of your family. So innocent and so sweet, we truly don't deserve dogs. Isn't it about time you stepped up your game and found new ways to challenge and spoil your four-legged friend? From video cameras to treat tossers to grooming essentials, these are the best dog gadgets of the year.

Only the best for your pet

It's a great time to be a dog! Today's canine companions have some of the most advanced technology available! My favorite pick (and also my furry friend's top choice), is the Furbo Dog Camera. With 1080p full HD, I can keep an eye on the dog, toss a few treats his direction, and even be alerted through push notifications that he's barking.

For keeping your pal looking and feeling good, nothing compares to Handson Gloves. Your best bud will think he's getting a massage and some lovin' while you're actually removing loose fur. The gloves are great for baths too!

And do away with dog hair mats of fur with the Dyson V11, a cordless vac that light and powerful.

Need more ideas? Take a look at our favorite pet gadgets for cats and dogs.