Your dog isn't just your trusty companion. He's a full-fledged member of your family. So innocent and so sweet, we truly don't deserve dogs. Isn't it about time you stepped up your game and found new ways to challenge and spoil your four-legged friend? From video cameras to treat tossers to grooming essentials, these are the best dog gadgets of the year.
- The treat spy: Furbo Dog Camera
- Wonder gloves: HandsOn Grooming Gloves
- A smart doorbell: Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0
- Water on-the-go: Lesotc Portable Water Bottle
- Ultimate car seat cover: Active Pets Seat Cover
- Super sucker: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
- Continuous dog hug: Thundershirt
- Perfect paws: Dexas MudBuster
- Dog video cam: Petcube Cam
- Interactive entertainment: Outward Hound Hide-a-Squirrel
- Dishes for travelers: COMSUN Collapsible Food Bowls
- Make baths fun: Aquapaw Slow Treater
The treat spy: Furbo Dog CameraStaff Favorite
The Furbo dispenses treats on command via an app, plus it has two-way audio that alerts you when your best friend is barking. With a built-in HD camera and mic, you can see and hear what's going on even when you're away from home. Even better, the Furbo works in tandem with Alexa.
Wonder gloves: HandsOn Grooming Gloves
Stiff bristled brushes are hard on your dog's skin and your wrists. These grooming gloves are a hands-on, loving way to pet your buddy and do away with excess fur. Use them dry or in the bath, and give your dog a massage while caring for his skin.
A smart doorbell: Mighty Paw Smart Bell 2.0
Stop your dog from scratching at the door or barking when they need to go out. Mighty Paw is a doorbell for dogs that they ring with a paw when it's time to do their business. The dog doorbell works well with older pets and those potty training.
Water on-the-go: Lesotc Portable Water Bottle
Ensure your dog always has fresh water when he joins you for a walk, hike, or job. This travel bottle holds 18-ounces and never leaks. When empty, it folds down small for storage.
Ultimate car seat cover: Active Pets Seat Cover
Keep your ride pet hair-free with this soft, quilted, waterproof car seat cover. Your dog will love the cushioning, and you'll love the convenience. This cover fits the backseat of most vehicles and is easy to clean.
Super sucker: Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum
Picking up pet hair and dirt and dander is a cinch with this cordless vacuum. It has twice the suction of other cord-free vacs, and it's super lightweight. The Dyson V11 works on carpeting, rugs, and hardwood floors.
Continuous dog hug: Thundershirt
Thunderstorms, fireworks, and separation anxiety can stress a dog out. This compression vest wraps around your pet, giving him a continuous, comforting hug that soothes.
Perfect paws: Dexas MudBuster
Add water to this portable cup, insert muddy paws, and watch as silicone bristles remove dirt and grime from your dog's feet.
Dog video cam: Petcube Cam
See what Fido is doing 24/7 with this 1080p HD video camera from Petcube. With night vision and two-way audio, you talk to your pet via an app over Wi-Fi even when you're far from home. It even works with Alexa.
Interactive entertainment: Outward Hound Hide-a-Squirrel
Boredom leads to chewing and destructive behavior. This interactive hide-and-seek puzzle keeps dogs alert and occupied. It comes with six squeaky squirrels and a squirrel house and provides hours of fun.
Dishes for travelers: COMSUN Collapsible Food Bowls
It's easy to provide fresh food and water on-the-go with this set of collapsible silicone dog dishes. Strap them to a backpack with the included carabiners and take your dog out for a long walk.
Make baths fun: Aquapaw Slow Treater
Bathing your pup is easy with the Aquapaw Slow Treater. Fill the silicone nubs with treats or peanut butter to distract your dog while you scrub them up.
Only the best for your pet
It's a great time to be a dog! Today's canine companions have some of the most advanced technology available! My favorite pick (and also my furry friend's top choice), is the Furbo Dog Camera. With 1080p full HD, I can keep an eye on the dog, toss a few treats his direction, and even be alerted through push notifications that he's barking.
For keeping your pal looking and feeling good, nothing compares to Handson Gloves. Your best bud will think he's getting a massage and some lovin' while you're actually removing loose fur. The gloves are great for baths too!
And do away with dog hair mats of fur with the Dyson V11, a cordless vac that light and powerful.
Need more ideas? Take a look at our favorite pet gadgets for cats and dogs.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best pet gadgets you can buy right meow
Today's pet gadgets let you keep an eye on your pet when you're at the office, give them fresh water when you're away from home, and challenge them in new and exciting ways. We've reviewed them all, and these are our picks for the best pet gadgets this year.
Protect and style up your Pixel 4a 5G with these heavy-duty phone cases
The Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than the Pixel 5, but that doesn't mean it'd be cheap to replace. Many phone cases won't protect your phone properly from falls, so choose one of these heavy-duty cases for better peace of mind.
Charge on the go with perfect battery pack for your Pixel 5
Running out of charge while you're away from home is never fun. But it isn't much better when you have to tether yourself to a wall just to power up your Pixel 5. Here are some of the best battery packs to take advantage of the 18W Power Delivery charging in your phone — and keep you away from the walls.