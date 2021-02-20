Best CR2032 Batteries Android Central 2021
More and more devices today are powered by energy-efficient lithium CR2032 batteries, from car key fobs to wristwatches and even the latest Bluetooth trackers from brands like Tile. The small coin-shaped batteries last longer than previous generation batteries and take up less room in a drawer. Which are the best CR2032 batteries? Let's take a look.
- Best in any weather: Energizer 3V Lithium Coin 6-Count
- A basic battery: AmazonBasics 4-Pack
- A big bundle of batteries: Panasonic 20-Pack
- A steal: Sony CR2032 10-Pack
- Keep toddlers away: Duracell CR2032 4-Pack
- Highly rated: LiCB CR2032 10-Pack
Best in any weather: Energizer 3V Lithium Coin 6-Count
Energizer's little CR2032 lithium button batteries add significant power to devices! This six-pack delivers on performance and value. Perfect for glucose monitors, toys games, medical devices, watches, and remotes, Energizer's offering holds power for up to 10 years in storage. These batteries can also withstand temperature swings from -22 degrees to 140 degrees.
A basic battery: AmazonBasics 4-Pack
The AmazonBasics 4-pack of batteries comes with Amazon's 1-year guarantee. These no-nonsense lithium batteries are made for small, low-power electronics like calculators, key fobs, TV remotes, and such. Each disc battery is packaged individually within this pack, so you never have to worry about loose batteries tumbling about your drawer.
A big bundle of batteries: Panasonic 20-Pack
When you need to stock up, you can't beat the budget price of Panasonic's CR2032 3V lithium manganese-dioxide coin cell batteries. These high-capacity button batteries come in a tear-strip that includes five batteries per card. These are ideal for watches, fitness equipment, key FOBs, and healthcare devices.
A steal: Sony CR2032 10-Pack
Sony offers up this 10-pack of batteries dirt cheap! Cells are built solid, never leak, and have a decent lifespan. The packaging is basic and not childproof or in blister packs, but at this price, I wouldn't pass them up. These work best in low-power devices like fitness trackers, garage door openers, and watches.
Keep toddlers away: Duracell CR2032 4-Pack
Duracell products come with the brand's positive reputation for being long-lasting and these tiny batteries add a simple twist that parents of little ones will appreciate: they have a bitter but non-toxic taste to discourage kids from curiously popping one into their mouths and accidentally swallowing it. Plus, they come in child-proof blister packs that require scissors for opening.
Highly rated: LiCB CR2032 10-Pack
These batteries might not come with the same brand power as the others on this list, but they come highly rated, tested for quality control. With a three-year shelf life, you can keep these on hand for any of your device needs whether it's a watch, calculator, garage door opener, toys, or pet collar.
If you want our recommendation
You rely on batteries to keep essential devices powered up, so it's good to know you have the best available CR2032s by your side. We favor Energizer. This 6-pack can hold its own against huge temperature swings without losing juice, and they keep for up to 10 years in storage.
When you need to stock up, reach for the 20-pack from Panasonic. The batteries are fresh and come in blister packs of five batteries per card. Perfect for watches, healthcare equipment, and other electronics.
And when you need a long-lasting battery in child-resistant packaging, our choice is from Duracell. The twin set of batteries are guaranteed to last ten years, comes in a childproof wrap, and can reliably power all your devices.
Looking to stock up on all kinds of batteries in your home? It's a good idea to have a variety of types on hand in case of emergency, so you don't have to run out to the store at the last minute to power your game controller, kids' toy, watch, or whatever other gizmo or gadget might have run out of juice. We have also rounded up the best batteries in all kinds of sizes and types, including the best C batteries (often used for items like toys and flashlights) and the best 9V batteries (used in smoke detectors, clocks, and more.)
