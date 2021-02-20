Best CR2032 Batteries Android Central 2021

More and more devices today are powered by energy-efficient lithium CR2032 batteries, from car key fobs to wristwatches and even the latest Bluetooth trackers from brands like Tile. The small coin-shaped batteries last longer than previous generation batteries and take up less room in a drawer. Which are the best CR2032 batteries? Let's take a look.

If you want our recommendation

You rely on batteries to keep essential devices powered up, so it's good to know you have the best available CR2032s by your side. We favor Energizer. This 6-pack can hold its own against huge temperature swings without losing juice, and they keep for up to 10 years in storage.

When you need to stock up, reach for the 20-pack from Panasonic. The batteries are fresh and come in blister packs of five batteries per card. Perfect for watches, healthcare equipment, and other electronics.

And when you need a long-lasting battery in child-resistant packaging, our choice is from Duracell. The twin set of batteries are guaranteed to last ten years, comes in a childproof wrap, and can reliably power all your devices.

