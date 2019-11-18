Best Cases for Razer Phone 2 Android Central 2019

Gamers rejoice! Razer has followed up its intriguing-yet-flawed first attempt at a mobile phone with the refined Razer Phone 2. It features better features including water resistance, wireless charging, and that stylin' RGB Chroma logo on the back and is still an absolute beast for gaming. You're going to want to keep it protected with a case, and you'll for sure want to get something like one of the options below.

Protect your Razer Phone 2 with a stylish case

With a phone like the Razer Phone 2, you're going to want to show it off. Thankfully, there's a number of cases that both accent and protect the Razer Phone 2, so you can show off that flashy Chroma party trick without worrying about smashing or smudging up the glass on the back.

Our top pick is the TopAce Clear Case because it's affordably priced and protects while letting the design of the Razer Phone 2 shine through. Another great option is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case which aims to keep your phone well-protected while maintaining a sleek and thin design that's comfortable to hold in your hand for lengthy gaming sessions and compatible with wireless charging.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.