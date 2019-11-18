Best Cases for Razer Phone 2 Android Central 2019
Gamers rejoice! Razer has followed up its intriguing-yet-flawed first attempt at a mobile phone with the refined Razer Phone 2. It features better features including water resistance, wireless charging, and that stylin' RGB Chroma logo on the back and is still an absolute beast for gaming. You're going to want to keep it protected with a case, and you'll for sure want to get something like one of the options below.
- Best on a budget: TopAce Clear Case
- Thin case with texture: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
- Rugged protection: Tudia Merge Series Heavy Duty Case
- For Brand Loyalists: Razer Phone 2 Word Case
- Pocket-friendly wallet case: Lifeepro Flip Wallet Case
- Thin is in: SopiGuard Edge-to-edge Vinyl Skin
Best on a budget: TopAce Clear CaseStaff Pick
A clear case is a natural choice for the Razer Phone 2 given the unique design and the eye-catching Chroma logo on the back. This clear case from TopAce is a great choice at a great price.
Thin case with texture: Spigen Liquid Air Armor
The Spigen Liquid Air Armor is a slim and lightweight case that's designed to protect your Razer Phone 2. It has raised edges around the screen and camera bump while also enhancing its look with a grippy texture. This is a great option from a reputable case maker that's also compatible with wireless charging.
Rugged protection: Tudia Merge Series Heavy Duty Case
Tudia's heavy-duty case is a good option if you know you need reliable protection for your phones because you drop 'em all the time. This is a dual-layer case that combines a flexible TPU sleeve with a rigid PC shell for a familiar heavy duty finish. It's available in four colors.
For Brand Loyalists: Razer Phone 2 Word Case
Another mostly standard option from Razer, this one features some prominent Razer branding on the backside of the case. This case is available in black or green and combines flexible, soft-touch silicone with microfiber lining on the interior.
Pocket-friendly wallet case: Lifeepro Flip Wallet Case
Cut down your pocket carry with this convenient wallet case for the Razer Phone 2. This case is slightly unique in that the card slots are in a slide out sleeve on the outside of the case. On the interior, you get a pocket for cash, a two-inch pocket for a photo or microSD cards, and a handy mirror.
Thin is in: SopiGuard Edge-to-edge Vinyl Skin
Want to keep the surfaces of your phone safe from scratches and dents without adding any extra bulk to your phone? You need a skin, and this edge-to-edge skin is made from 3M vinyl stickers and covers the entire back and sides of your phone excluding the camera lenses and the Chroma Razer logo.
Protect your Razer Phone 2 with a stylish case
With a phone like the Razer Phone 2, you're going to want to show it off. Thankfully, there's a number of cases that both accent and protect the Razer Phone 2, so you can show off that flashy Chroma party trick without worrying about smashing or smudging up the glass on the back.
Our top pick is the TopAce Clear Case because it's affordably priced and protects while letting the design of the Razer Phone 2 shine through. Another great option is the Spigen Liquid Air Armor case which aims to keep your phone well-protected while maintaining a sleek and thin design that's comfortable to hold in your hand for lengthy gaming sessions and compatible with wireless charging.
