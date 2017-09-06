What are the best cases for the LG V30 so far?

The LG V30 is the latest flagship from LG and a really well-designed phone. It's got waterproofing and wireless charging capablilities, but it's got glass on both sides, so you're going to want a case to keep it free from scratches and other damage.

Here are some of the best cases you'll find for the LG V30. We'll be sure to update this list as more accessories are released.

Spigen Rugged Armor Case

Looking for a sleek case that offers great protection? You want the Spigen Rugged Armor case for your LG V30. Made from TPU material with a matte finish and carbon fiber detailing, this case looks slick and keeps your phone protected without adding much bulk. Wireless charging will still work with this case on, and precise cutouts around the fingerprint scanner and dual-camera setup around back ensure that all the phones functionality is unimpeded.

Spigen's Rugged Armor case is my go-to choice for any phone I've owned, so it comes highly recommended for any new device. If you want to keep your phone protected while keeping it looking sleek and thin — all for just $13.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle PRO Series Case

Some cases claim to be rugged, but few live up to the name quite like SUPCASE. The Unicorn Beetle PRO Series is tough as hell, designed for heavy users and those who love to take their phone into the great outdoors.

Made of a combination of premium TPU and PC materials and includes ports to block dust and debris from getting in — the phone already has IP68 water resistance and dust-proofing, but redundancy is always a good thing. It also comes with a swivelling belt clip and holster, if you're into that look. You can pre-order yours today for just $18.

UAG Plasma Series Case

Some cases are simply iconic, and it's fair to say that the Urban Armor Gear's Plasma series is one of those.

Part clear case and part rugged protection, UAG never compromises on the construction of its cases— despite the premium materials and heavy-duty design, the case remains feather-light with thoughtful design elements like non-slip rubberized edges so your phone will never slip off a table when you put it down.

It's passed military-grade drop-test standards, but you probably won't be dropping it too often thanks to all the textures for your fingertips to cling to. You can get the premium Plasma Series case for a premium price from UAG's website — yours for $40.

Ringke Fusion Case

The Ringke Fusion case blends rugged design features with a sleek and clear case that lets the LG V30's design shine through.

This case combines a tough polycarbonate back plate with a soft and shock-absorbing TPU bumper. There are dust caps over the charging port and the headphone, and you can get yours as a crystal clear case, or with rose gold or black accents. This case starts at just $8 on Amazon, so it's also a great budget case option.

LK Ultra Slim Thin Case

If you're planning to get plenty of use out of the LG V30's wireless charging capabilities but still want to keep things protected with a case, you may want to consider the LK Ultra Slim Thin case.

At only $8, it's super affordable and available in your choice of classic black, clear, or a purple or mint-green tint. It's your standard, minimalist thin case, that offers decent protection without adding any bulk to your phone. It's got an anti-slip finish to it, too, so your phone won't slide anywhere if you put it down.

What cases are you eyeing up?

These are our picks, but which cases are you planning to pick up for the LG V30? Let us know in the comments!