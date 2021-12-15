Best LG V30 Cases in 2022
The LG V30 is still a pretty enticing phone, and whether you just recently bought it or have been rocking it since it first came out, there's one thing we can all agree on — it's a phone that needs a case. The glass back may look great, but it's also a slippery mess that's just asking to be shattered at any given moment. Need some recommendations on what case you should buy? Here are our favorites.
Egalo Clear TPU Case
We love clear cases here because you get the best of both worlds. You get to enjoy the design and beauty that LG built into this phone, and you get protection from drops and scrapes. Sure, this isn't the toughest case on the block, but you get to keep your phone safe while still enjoying how great it is.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
For those of you reading this that have come to terms with the fact that you're a butterfingers, you'll want to turn your attention to SUPCASE. This super-rugged design keeps the V30 safe from even the worst od drops, featuring a shock-absorbing core and impact-resistant bumper. It also comes in four colors and has a built-in kickstand.
Funfe Heavy duty
This case looks like it came straight out of a futuristic space movie with a lava planet. We just dig the toughness that exudes from it, almost daring you to drop the phone. This is a dual layer case with soft TPU surrounded by polycarbonate so your phone can take a pounding. A built-in kickstand is the icing on the cake!
iCoverCase Folio Case
Want to simultaneously add style and function to your LG V30? The iCoverCase comes in a wide variety of colors, which is great. On the inside there are slots to hold credit cards, IDs, or even cash if you still carry it. Precise cutouts still give you access to the fingerprint sensor and camera, and the case itself acts as a kickstand for media consumption.
I-Blason Magma Series
We love unique cases, and for the LG V30, one that stands out is the I-Blason Magma Series. While this is technically a clear case at heart, there's also a textured and durable TPU bumper surrounding the V30 that keeps it safe from all kinds of accidents. The four striking color options are just icing on an already great cake.
OtterBox Defender Series
OtterBox is one of the best-known names in the case business, and of all the products it makes, few are as popular as the Defender Series. The multi-layer design means the V30 is safe and sound from pretty much anything, there's a belt-clip holster that doubles as a kickstand, and a free lifetime warranty.
Anccer Colorful Series
Hate big, bulky cases but still want to give your LG V30 some level of protection? Anccer's Colorful Series is a great choice. Measuring in at just 0.3mm thick, this is one of the thinnest V30 cases you can find. The PC material is able to withstand drops and bumps, and with six bright colors to choose from, your V30 will pop like never before.
Incipio LGE
This Incipio case is great and comes in any color you want as long as it's red. This case provides dual-layer protection for your phone with a soft silicon sleeve surrounded by tough polycarbonate shell on the outside. It's the perfect combination of toughness and style.
UAG Plasma
The UAG Plasma is pretty incredible. Why? It offers tremendous military-grade protection for the V30 while retaining a profile that's slim and lightweight. This is achieved thanks to the unique honeycomb design, and the end result is a case with that's really spectacular no matter how you dice it. It is expensive, but it's well worth the asking price.
Speck Presidio Grip
Thanks to its sleek glass back, the LG V30 is a pretty slippery phone. If you want to add some grip to it so that it's easier to hold onto, the Speck Presidio Grip is for you. The unique pattern on the back makes holding the V30 considerably easier, and along with that, it's also rated for 10-foot drop protection.
TUDIA Merge Series
Keep your V30 safe and snazzy with the TUDIA Merge Series! Available in Mint, Rose Gold, and Metallic Slate, this dual-layer case combines a hard outer shell with a rubbery interior to make sure your V30 can withstand any sort of harm that befalls it. There are also raised edges over the screen and precise port cutouts.
Asuwish Rugged case
This case just looks tough with its two-tone style which comes in red, blue, or black. A kickstand on the back makes this case great for watching videos, and this case comes with a tempered glass sccreen protector for the front which gives you full 360-degree protection.
If we had to choose the best LG V30 case
There are a lot of great cases for the LG V30, but if it was my money, one of the first ones I'd pick up is the Egalo Clear TPU Case. You just can't beat a nice slim and clear case that shows off the product you bought in the first place. So many cases cover up the phone's design, and I won't stand for it! A clear case is simple and does its job, with no fuss.
Another case I really like is the Anccer Colorful Series. As someone who can't stand big, bulky cases, having something this thin is kind of a dream come true. It may not be the most durable option out there, but for people that just need a little bit of coverage without compromising the V30's slim form factor, it's a great choice.
Lastly, if you're looking for a case that's more rugged and durable than the average bear, I'd recommend picking up the UAG Plasma or I-Blason Magma Series. While you're at it, you might want to think about picking up other accessories for your phone, like some of the best wireless charging pads for the LG V30.
