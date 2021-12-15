Best Galaxy Note 8 Cases in 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is officially two generations old now that the Note 10 has arrived, but it's still a pretty great phone in 2020. Whether you've owned one since launch or just recently snagged on on discount, you're going to want to keep it safe and stylish. We've rounded up the best cases to consider for the Note 8.

Extend the life of your Note 8 with a case

We always recommend putting a case on a brand new phone to keep it in mint condition so that you can maybe trade it in or sell the phone down the line and get good money for it. However, even if you've always rocked your phone "naked," a case can offer a fresh look for your aging phone and help keep it safe in its twilight years.

Deciding on a case can be hard, but no matter which of the above options you go with, you can rest assured knowing that you're getting an outstanding case for the Note 8. One of our personal favorites is the Spigen Rugged Armor thanks to its low price, sturdy protection, and slim design.

But let's say you really don't like cases because they cover up the design of your phone and add extra bulk. You should pick up the RhinoShield Bumper, which still leaves the back of the phone exposed to show off your phone while providing ample protection where you need it most: around the outer edge of the phone and display.