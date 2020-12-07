Best Cable Management Solutions Android Central 2020

Whether you are a seasoned vet of desk life or you are new to the game, wires can get a bit wild sometimes and a good cable management solution is paramount. No, the wires aren't out to get you — it's just some strands of metal and plastic — but sometimes it can feel that way. Not to worry, here are some great ways to get those cables under control and out of sight whether you use a traditional desk or a standing desk. Our favorite option is the Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray, but there are a lot of other options, from full-on cord organization nirvana to finding the slightest bit of order in your mess of wires.

This steel wire basket is one of the easiest ways to keep cables from cluttering up behind your desk and onto the floor. By putting your cables and even your power strip into this basket, the wires will be out of the way and but easily accessible if you need it. The basket easily attaches to the underside of your desk with the included screws. Once you have it secured, simply bundle your cables up and place them into the basket. If you choose to put your power strip into the organizer, the only wire that will be exposed will be its plug heading to your wall outlet. You can attach the basket wherever it makes the most sense to you for organizing your wires — if you just want them out of the way and not hanging down behind your desk, done. If you'd prefer to organize them into the basket and still have easy access to plugs in your power strip, simply attach the basket where it best suits your needs. Pros: Steel wire construction

Multiple mounting options

Installation hardware included. Cons: Wires could get tangled in the basket

Tools are required

Best Overall Scandinavian Hub Under Desk Cable Management Tray You got it in the basket The steel wire construction of this basket allows it to handle all of your cable organization needs. $24 at Amazon

Runner-up: Stageek Cable Raceway Kit

This cable management solution from Stageek is a great way to get all of your cords into one place and still be able to plug them in where the wire should go. The raceway installation is simple with the adhesive back that lets you stick it where you need it, but it does come with screws if you want a more permanent option. Once you get it installed in just the right spot, put your cables into the channel, pop the end out where it's needed, and put the cover over the channel to keep the rest of the wires all in. The flexible material that this raceway is made from means adjusting cables to come out of the right spot anywhere along the track is a breeze. Whether you are organizing cables behind your computer desk or entertainment center, using the Stageek Cable Raceway Kit is a great way to clean up those cables. There are even pieces included in the kit to make getting around those pesky corners a snap. Pros: Flexible material

Multiple mounting options included

Lots of plug exit points along the track Cons: Adding or removing cables later can be tricky

Putting on or removing the cover is difficult in tight places

Runner-up Stageek Cable Raceway Kit Time to get on track This raceway kit keeps all your cords in one place and lets you pull the ends out through the flexible holes where you need to. $25 at Amazon

$45 at Walmart

Best Value: EVEO Cable Management Sleeve

While the EVEO Cable Management Sleeve may not be able to handle your power strip as our overall choice can, it's still a simple and clean way to organize your cables. This option requires zero tools or holes to be put into your desk. Instead, you simply zip up your cables. This is a neoprene tube, like wet suit material, with a zipper built-in to allow for easy access to your wires. All you have to do is unzip the sleeve, place your wires into it, then zip it up — voila! The stretchy material can adapt to a wide range of cable sizes and the number of cords. So if you're looking for an easy and inexpensive way to get all of your wires neatly together, then check out the EVEO Cable Management Sleeve. Pros: Flexible neoprene material

Durable zipper closure

Easy to add or remove wires Cons: A limited number of cables per sleeve

Cables can only exit the sleeve at the end

Best Value EVEO Cable Management Sleeve Zip it! The durable zipper and flexible neoprene sleeve make this cable management option an easy way to get your wires altogether. $14 at Amazon

Simple and Effective: VELCRO Brand ONE-WRAP Cable Ties

Velcro is one of the most well-known brands for its product line of hook-and-loop fasteners. Usually, when we think of Velcro, it's the super scratchy stuff. These straps are not that kind of loud and aggressive Velcro you may be used to. Now don't get me wrong, these straps are going to do a fantastic job keeping your cables together. It's just that these are a softer and more manageable type of Velcro. Using these straps is simple and allows for adjustments as needed to put in a new cable or remove one. Aside from sticking to itself very well, it also incorporates a slot to feed the end through for even better-grasping power. Regardless if you are just trying to get your cables organized in your bag or tidying up your desk, these colorful straps will let you quickly lock down your wild cords. Pros: Very strong grip strength

Easy to adjust

Wide range of uses Cons: Will require multiple straps for long rungs of cords

Only stick to themselves

Best Cable Clip: OHill Self Adhesive Cord Holders

Cable clips may not wholly solve a hectic bundle of wires, but it can make organizing them a bit easier — especially when paired up with some of the options above. These handy little rubber clips work great for keeping ends of cables easily accessible. Once you find the spot on your table that you want to keep your regularly used plugs handy, just peel the back off and stick the clip into place. Next, it's as simple as pressing the wire into the slot just behind the plug when you aren't using the cord, and the holder will keep it from sliding off the desk. There are a variety of slot sizes and several slots available to handle various cables. While you can use multiple clips in a row to wrangle cables to where you want them, these work best when trying to keep that phone charge cable in reach on your desk. Pros: The small size works in lots of areas

Multiple clip size options

Can hold more than just cables Cons: Aren't repositionable

Can't handle a large bundle of cables

Best Cable Clip OHill Self Adhesive Cord Holders Clip it and forget it With these clips from OHill, you'll never have to worry about your phone cord sliding off your desk when you're done with it. $8 at Amazon

Most Durable: Monoprice Workstream